Cole Ragans dazzles in first rehab start as anticipated Royals return nears

While the Kansas City Royals hold out hope of surging into a playoff spot, they got some good news that could be a late September boost. In fact, if Cole Ragans can rejoin the rotation before the end of the season, he could be just the push the club needs to squeak into a Wild Card spot.

Ragans has missed the middle part of the season with a rotator cuff strain, only 10 starts into the year. At the time the club announced the injury, expectations were that he was done for 2025. However, he's shown some encouraging signs during his rehabilitation that could mean he'll come back to Kauffman before October.

The Kansas City Royals are hopeful Cole Ragans will be back in a few weeks

On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day starter tossed three innings for Triple-A Omaha in a rehab game at Iowa. Ragans allowed a solo homer and an infield single while striking out seven batters -- including six straight at one point. Of his 45 pitches, 34 were strikes, and his fastball touched 97 mph to multiple hitters.

Cole Ragans' final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.



It's the velocity, especially, that has to be seen as good news for the Royals front office. While some fans might want to see Ragans up after Sunday's outing, the Royals are planning on being more patient.

The Royals' ace could make as many as three starts in Triple-A and, if all goes well, return to the Royals' rotation for roughly the final two weeks of the season, tossing three or four innings per outing.

The Kansas City Royals are currently a half-game behind the Texas Rangers and two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card slot. It's not out of the realm of possibility that those outings could be just what the doctor ordered.