Michael Wacha absence gives another Royals trade deadline gem his KC debut

The Kansas City Royals have three games on deck against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers this weekend at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will need any edge they can find if they hope to take this series from the Tigers and keep their own playoff chances alive, and a probable series finale start from right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha was a positive for Sunday's outing.

But the plans have shifted, as Wacha has been placed on the paternity list, leaving his availability for the finale in doubt for very good reason.

Kansas City announced the move Friday afternoon and called up newly-acquired right-hander Stephen Kolek from Triple-A Omaha.

Royals roster move features Michael Wacha getting swapped for Stephen Kolek

The Royals acquired Kolek, along with rookie starter Ryan Bergert, from the Padres at the trade deadline in exchange for catcher Freddy Fermin. Bergert has been an undeniable success since joining Kansas City’s rotation, and now Kolek gets his chance to prove he shouldn’t be overlooked. The 26-year-old made all 14 of his career starts this season after debuting for San Diego, where he primarily worked as a single-inning reliever. His 4.18 ERA and 4.26 FIP don’t shine next to Bergert’s numbers, but Kolek has shown flashes of success in a starting role.

Kolek fired a complete game shutout in just his second career start, silencing the Colorado Rockies while the Padres poured on 21 runs in a May matchup. Since then, he’s recorded three more quality starts, including his most recent on July 27.

Unfortunately, Kolek hasn’t found consistent success in a Storm Chasers uniform. He opened his Triple-A stint with two quality starts, but followed that with back-to-back clunkers of three innings or fewer, allowing five earned runs in each. The Royals may have anticipated his services would be needed soon — his Aug. 27 outing was a one-inning tune-up against just four batters. If he steps in for Wacha, it’ll be on only three days’ rest but 10 days removed from his last true multi-inning start.

Any player placed on the paternity list is required to miss at least one game but no more than three. That means Wacha could still take the mound Sunday, though his start is far from guaranteed. Kolek’s flexibility makes him a bullpen option on any given night, but he’s also a logical candidate to cover Saturday’s open spot or slide into Wacha’s turn Sunday if the veteran remains with his family.

Wacha has quietly been one of Kansas City’s best arms since the All-Star break, posting a 4-1 record over seven starts. The strikeouts remain low, but he’s issued just five walks in 42 2/3 innings during that span and has done an excellent job limiting damage. His 2.53 ERA and 2.96 FIP not only lead all Royals starters since his July 19 outing, but also outshine most of the bullpen.

It remains to be seen how the Royals will deploy Kolek in his first stint on the 26-man roster, but this is a chance to show they landed not one, but two quality arms in exchange for Fermin. The catcher was a fan favorite, but if Kolek can pitch anywhere near the level Bergert has, it will go a long way toward easing the sting of parting with the Venezuelan backstop.