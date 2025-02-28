Royals' outfield experiment continues with Michael Massey's impressive first reps

Going into the 2025 season, the Kansas City Royals needed to address their outfield offense. Last year, the Royals' outfield had a combined 79 wRC+ which, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, was tied for the second-worst in all of MLB. Left field was one of the biggest issues, where MJ Melendez posted a -0.9 WAR last season, which led to a revamped swing this offseason. The Royals also traded starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for outfielder Joey Wiemer and Jonathan India, the latter of which is getting reps in left field.

One name to watch this spring for outfield stints is starting second baseman Michael Massey, who had never played an inning in the outfield in his entire professional career. Given the uncertainty of the outfield, both Massey and India are getting reps in left field, and according to Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star (subscription required), the Royals are working to add versatility to Massey's game.

Michael Massey gets his first reps in the outfield for KC Royals

In Tuesday's 15-6 spring training win over the Texas Rangers, Massey got his first taste of playing in left field for the Royals.

“A little different being out there,” Massey said, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. “I haven’t played out there since I was a kid. But just seeing the ball and getting reps, I feel like it’s going to be really good for me. … I’m excited. Any way I can help the team is what I’m trying to do. It’s a good challenge.”

After making the catch off a drive from the Rangers' Corey Seager, a deep fly ball from Adolis Garcia almost ended poorly for the career infielder. Massey raced back to the warning track, keeping his glove up over his eyes to shield the sun, then quickly ran to his right to catch Garcia's fly ball.

"The first one, I was just so nervous that I was hoping to catch it and don’t even remember it,” Massey said. “But the second one was tough. It was to my right, I broke back, and I’ve been trying to work on being able to take my eye off the ball and then find it again."

The Royals want to give Massey more at-bats next season and increase his versatility on the field. As the starting second baseman, Massey finished 2024 with a respectable 1.6 bWAR and a 105 OPS+.

Melendez, barring an injury, will be the Royals starting left fielder on Opening Day. However, if Massey is able to grasp what it takes, look for him to earn some innings in the outfield this season.