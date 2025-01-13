3 KC Royals players with most to gain at spring training

Michael Massey, 2B

Michael Massey was the Royals' everyday second baseman in 2024, but his future in the role has been thrown into uncertainty ever since the team acquired Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on November 22. With Kansas City expected to utilize India as the leadoff hitter they were missing last season, he will almost certainly take preference over Massey at second — unless Massey can impress enough at spring training to prove he both deserves the spot and is healthy enough to maintain it.

Massey started the 2024 season on the IL due to back tightness, and once he was activated on April 19, he only lasted four weeks before being sidelined again with a low back ligament strain. In total, he only managed 100 games last year, and only 82 were at second base since he had to spend time at designated hitter while recovering.

Other than the time he missed on the IL, Massey's 2024 season was decent. He slashed .259/.294/.449 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 356 plate appearances, marking career-highs in batting average and slugging. His defense was also above average, posting 4 Outs Above Average (OAA) and a Fielding Run Value (FRV) of 2 at second base.

Going into spring training, the Royals will be looking at how to solve the Massey/India jam at second base, whether that's a platoon situation — which could suit Massey if his back injury continues to be a problem — or one of them moving to another position.

While playing with the Reds, India was expected to be utilized across multiple positions during the 2024 season to make room for Matt McLain at second base, and in preparation for that, he trained as a left fielder. The move never ended up happening and India stayed at second base, but the fact that he was training for the transition means he could likely pick it up for the Royals in 2025, and Massey could take advantage of India's potential flexibility.

Massey has a lot to prove — and potentially gain — at spring training. If he wants to keep second base to himself, he will need to impress enough that the Royals are pushed to develop India as a left fielder. Regardless, second base will be a position battle to watch in Arizona.