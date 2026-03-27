Royals’ Opening Day 2026 weather forecast at Truist Park: temperature, wind and rain chances

Going from the Arizona weather to a closed stadium in Texas probably was not much of a shock for Kansas City Royals players, but a trip back north to Kauffman Stadium would bring some chilly conditions.

Thankfully, for those who love to see baseballs fly and not die on the warning track, the Royals are heading to Truist Park in Atlanta to face off against the Atlanta Braves. While Friday holds near-freezing lows for Kansas City, Atlanta will be sporting near-beach weather when the Braves and Royals kick off their season.

The only thing worse than having to wait an extra day for Kansas City’s own Opening Day would be that same game getting delayed by a spring storm. Thankfully, it looks like the Royals will be in the clear in that regard.

Will Royals get stuck with Rain Delay in 2026 Opening Day game vs. Atlanta Braves at Truist Park?

The Braves-Royals game carries only single-digit chances of precipitation on Friday, leaving this one comfortably in the clear. No spring storm should interrupt this game, or any of the three games in the series for that matter.

Temperatures will cool down a bit in Atlanta later in the day, but a moderate humidity level and winds blowing out to left field should create some ripe conditions for a fly ball to carry over the wall. Whether those conditions benefit the home or visiting team remains to be seen.

Kansas City needs to focus on getting into the win column against the Braves, a team that has had its number lately. Atlanta has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the clubs, including taking the series at Truist Park back in September 2024. The all-time record between the two is still fairly tight, with the Braves holding a 14-12 edge over the Royals.

The weather is certainly nicer than what Kauffman Stadium would offer right now. Temperatures are ticking up in Kansas City, but sub-60-degree weather still hardly feels like baseball season.

Fortunately, Kansas City should be heading toward more proper spring and summer conditions by the time the home opener rolls around, with a high near 90 degrees forecast for that game against the Minnesota Twins.

But for the season opener on the road, no doubleheaders or rescheduling should be necessary as the Royals look to start the year on the right foot.