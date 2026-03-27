Star-studded Opening Day matchup might be exactly what Royals’ ace Cole Ragans needs

Kansas City Royals fans may feel a little left out in this Opening Day period, being one of the last six teams to start the season.

But come Friday, the Royals will get their time in the limelight when they take the field for an evening affair versus the Atlanta Braves.

And they'll do so by throwing their best starter on the mound in ace Cole Ragans. What makes Opening Day even better is that Atlanta will be following the exact same gameplan when they throw out their ace in 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner in Chris Sale to go toe-to-toe with him.

Getting the Opening Day nod in general is already a great boost to Ragans' confidence to start the season, but this star-studded starting pitching matchup paired with that fact that he will also have to face a talented Braves lineup makes it that much better for him.

There's nowhere for him to hide right off the bat in his all-important bounce-back season.

Royals vs. Braves Opening Day matchup could provide intensity Cole Ragans needs to kickstart bounce-back

Everyone knows that Ragans all but likely wants to right the wrongs of what turned out to be a brutal year for him in 2025.

Now, "brutal" needs to be put into context. While a 4.67 ERA while still remaining an elite strikeout artist with a 38.1% K-rate isn't terrible for many MLB arms, other than strikeouts, Ragans didn't look like the fourth place finisher in AL Cy Young voting that he was the year prior.

On top of that, two separate stints on the injured list, the second of which was quite lengthy, meant Ragans only made 13 starts.

He was able to rebound and look more himself once he returned in September for his final three starts and even put himself on the map for the World Baseball Classic despite his recent woes - although he opted not to go and focus on the 2026 Royals campaign.

And while his 7.31 ERA in spring training looks a tad rough, a 3.72 FIP, 31.5% K-rate and just a 6.8% walk rate tells a different and more confidence-inspiring story.

Pitchers like Ragans live for big competitive moments like these and there's few arms that are better than the future Hall-of-Famer in Sale to square off against.

Not to mention, he'll immeditaley be tested by this Braves lineup that although missed the postseason in 2025, still features the likes of former NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. as well as All-Star talents in Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, and a slew of high profile complementary names such as former Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II and 2025 NL Rookie of the Year finalist Drake Baldwin.

There's no better way for an ace to prove themselves than against the best-of-the-best and Atlanta offers him an opportunity to do that on Friday right off the rip.