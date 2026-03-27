Predicting the Royals' Opening Day lineup ahead of first pitch vs. Braves

Folks, it is nearly here. The months of waiting, the weeks of wondering, the days of delusional thinking, the hours of hope, all leading to the first pitch.

The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves will have the final first pitch of the 2026 MLB season, officially putting all 30 big-league teams into action and sending the Royals down the path toward a pennant once again. If they take a detour from that path, that is on them. But the beauty of Opening Day is that, for once in the MLB season, anything feels possible for any team. That applies to the Royals and Braves equally.

The Royals’ Opening Day roster was not much of a surprise to most, outside of both Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert making the cut. Michael Massey’s injury opened that door, and the utility man will have to wait a bit longer for his 2026 debut. But the primary pillars of a successful Royals campaign are there, and always have been.

The real question is how manager Matt Quatraro will deploy the men in the dugout against Braves starter Chris Sale. The accolade-laden lefty is kicking off his 16th MLB season as Atlanta’s starter, and he is no slouch. His 11.82 strikeouts per nine innings led the National League, while his 2.58 ERA was the third-lowest mark in the NL among pitchers with at least 20 starts. If not for an extended stint on the injured list, Sale was in line for another All-Star appearance or even more Cy Young consideration.

While Kansas City has the similarly impressive Cole Ragans taking the ball Friday, let’s worry about the lineup.

Here's how the Royals' lineup could look on Opening Day vs. Braves

How will the Royals stack the deck against the Braves and try to take an early edge, at least on paper, against one of the National League hopefuls?

3B Maikel Garcia SS Bobby Witt Jr. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino C Salvador Perez DH Carter Jensen CF Lane Thomas RF Jac Caglianone 2B Jonathan India LF Issac Collins

Where is Kyle Isbel?

Kyle Isbel has long had a chokehold on center field and the nine hole for Kansas City. It almost felt wrong to leave him out there on Opening Day.

But the fact is Kansas City needs runs, and they signed veteran Lane Thomas to hit left-handed pitching. Thomas can hold down center field well enough and gives the Royals their best matchup play on Friday.

Thomas mashes southpaws, owning a .859 OPS against left-handed pitchers in his career, with 51 of his 76 home runs coming off them.

Thomas notably missed most of the 2025 season with the Guardians, but the Royals took a gamble on him this offseason and bet on him finding again the tools that made him one of just 26 players over the last five seasons to record at least 70 home runs and 70 stolen bases.

Why Carter Jensen so high?

No lineup prediction would be wrong with flipping Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone in the order. Keeping that left-right-left drumbeat has been important to Quatraro in recent years.

But at the end of the day, Jensen showed more last season in terms of producing quality at-bats and should get the first crack at hitting higher than Caglianone. Even though Kansas City has other candidates for the designated hitter spot, Jensen was not brought onto this roster to ride the bench.

Why move Garcia to the leadoff spot?

While Maikel Garcia has plenty of value batting behind Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City has no better leadoff option than the Venezuelan right now.

Jonathan India and Isaac Collins both figured to be part of that conversation, but their springs were unspectacular at best. Preserving India may also be a silent goal with Massey shelved for now, and Collins still seems to be working his way back from offseason ailments as well.

This will not be the Royals’ everyday lineup, but against Sale, this feels like the best foot Kansas City can put forward.