Royals News: Seth Lugo update, Kyle Isbel injury diagnosis, Nick Pratto landing spot

While they haven't taken the month by storm per se, the primary focus around the Kansas City Royals in June has been the fact that they've been playing better baseball than they did in their opening two months of the season. Their 6-3 this month, 5.5 games back of a postseason berth and could very well still make something of their preseason contending ambitions.

While the focus of the Royals faithful may be centered on the field at the moment, there are plenty of headlines off the field that are still worth their attention.

Last night, the Royals witnessed one of the worst things any team can witness, after Seth Lugo took a 106.6 mph comebacker off the head from Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo. He appeared fine in the moment but was of course taken out of the game and given the appropriate tests.

The results of his CT scans came back on Thursday and they seem to support the "doing well" narrative the Royals created after Wednesday's game. According to the team, Lugo's scan was clear and " he will continue to be monitored".

While it doesn't rule out potential time out, it also is the best possible case scenario fans could ask for at the moment in regard to their veteran rock in the rotation after such a terrifying incident.

Royals receive rather ominous news on Kyle Isbel's recent foot injury

In the same announcement as Lugo's CT scan results, the Royals also provided an official diagnosis on their injured center fielder Kyle Isbel.

After being placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday, the Royals revealed that Isbel has a Grade 3 tear in a portion of his left plantar fascia. While the Royals expected a lengthier time on the shelf given his IL placement, this is far less optimistic than Lugo's update.

Kyle Isbel has a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fasciitis.



Seth Lugo's CT scan was clear, and he will continue to be monitored. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

Despite cooling off significantly in May and June after his blistering start to the 2026 season, the loss of Isbel will certainly be felt, especially given his defensive prowess, however perhaps it won't be as detrimental to the Royals offensively as it would've been earlier on in the year.

The Royals called up Kameron Misner to replace him and after pinch-running in extra innings to make his team debut on Wednesday, he will be in the lineup hitting seventh and playing center field in their afternoon rubber match against the Rangers on Thursday.

Former Royals top prospect Nick Pratto finds new home San Diego

Rounding things off with an old friend report, former Kansas City first-rounder Nick Pratto has found a new home yet again, after reportedly signing a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Pratto's deal with San Diego comes just a day after he was released from the Texas Rangers organization. The first baseman hadn't appeared with the Rangers in a major league capacity in 2026 and looked rather underwhelming in Triple-A Round Rock this season. Through 101 plate appearances across 26 games, Pratto was slashing just .237/.287/.473 with five homers, 17 RBI, an extremely high 32.7% K-rate and a well below-average 83 wRC+.

Once thought to be the future at first base in Kansas City before Vinnie Pasquantino took that title, Pratto never impressed with the Royals. In 145 major league games with them between 2022-2024, he slashed just .216/.295/.364 with 14 homers, 55 RBI and an 81 wRC+. Pratto was cut loose by the Royals this winter following a Triple-A season in 2025 where he hit just .196 with a .620 OPS and 63 wRC+ in 114 games.