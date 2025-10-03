Royals News: Players of month, Keller and O'Hearn Wild Card at-bat, coaching changes

The MLB Postseason has undoubtedly taken it's hold on the attention of the baseball world this past week.

While Royals fans would much rather be talking about their team still in the playoff mix, that doesn't mean there isn't team news that they'll need to follow.

From some key end-of-season recognition, some offseason staffing changes as well as some former Royals matching up in the postseason, there's plenty of headlines Kansas City supporters ought to know that may've flown under the radar somewhat amid the grander postseason buzz.

Royals News: Vinnie Pasquantino and Stephen Kolek named Royals Hitter and Pitcher of the Month

While new on field news is over for Kansas City for the time being, there will still be some headlines from the end of the season that will trickle in, especially as award season approaches.

One of these stories was of course the final naming of Royals Hitter and Pitcher of the Month for September.

Congratulations to our September Pitcher and Player of the Month Award-winners, Stephen Kolek and Vinnie Pasquantino! pic.twitter.com/UmCnPAxXcg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2025

Vinnie Pasquantino took home the hitter's honor after a stellar showing to cap off what was an outstanding 2025 season for him overall.

He belted four homers, 19 RBI last month and led all qualified Royals hitters with .290 AVG and .850 OPS and his 129 wRC+ was only narrowly second to Bobby Witt Jr.'s 130 mark.

On the pitching side it was Stephen Kolek's unlikely breakout that fueled his rise to be named KC's Pitcher of the Month for September.

In four starts across 27.0 innings, Kolek led all qualified team starters with an even 2.00 ERA, 2.84 FIP, 0.78 WHIP and .163 BAA.

Royals News: Brad Keller and Ryan O'Hearn pair up for odd but nostalgic postseason moment

In the tightly-contested Cubs-Padres Wild Card series, several former Royals were on display. On Thursday afternoon, two of those former Royals provided KC fans with a strange moment filled with memories of what once was.

After surrendering a homer to Jackson Merrill to lead off the ninth inning and then receiving quite the favorable and controversial third strike call against Xander Bogaerts, Brad Keller would go head-to-head against his former teammate, Ryan O'Hearn.

And while Keller and the Cubs may've won the overall war with San Diego, it was O'Hearn who came out on top in this specific battle - rather painfully though. Keller would end up hitting O'Hearn to keep the Friars' rally going.

Brad Keller just hit Ryan O’Hearn in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the 2025 National League Wild Card Series.



Imagine reading that five years ago. #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) October 3, 2025

Keller would then be lifted after hitting the next batter in the order before Andrew Kittredge would record the final two outs - ironically enough, the final out being former Royal Freddy Fermin who flew out to center.

After moving on the NLDS, Keller and the Cubs will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers with the series getting underway on Saturday afternoon.

Royals News: KC makes some minor offensive coaching changes

While J.J. Picollo may have stated in his end-of-season press conference that the Royals would not be making many coaching changes, he did mention that some alterations may be made.

One of those changes has seemed to already come to fruition. As MLB.com's Anne Rogers pointed out, Royals Director of Hitting Drew Saylor did not have his contract renewed by the team.

One thing potentially worth noting that I wrote in here: The Royals have not renewed director of hitting Drew Saylor’s contract. So that’ll be a role they have to fill on the Minor League side this offseason. https://t.co/Nqn5rvWQWh — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) October 1, 2025

It shouldn't be a huge secret that Royals are making offensive changes after the season that was - they finished T-22nd in wRC+ with a below average mark of 93.

While fans might have hoped it would be hitting coach Alec Zumwalt that would be on his way out, the fact the Royals brass are setting the wheels in motion for offensive improvements should be refreshing nonetheless.