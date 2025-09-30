9 former Royals players who have opportunity to make an impact during 2025 playoffs

Kansas City Royals fans may still be grappling with the fact they're facing the all too familiar fate of watching the postseason from home.

But after the dust settles and reality really sets in, the question will inevitably set in on who the Royals faithful should root for this month.

Fans may want to take the approach of following some former Royals closely. And if that's the case, there are plenty of old friends to cheer on during the playoffs.

9 former Royals players who have opportunity to make an impact during 2025 postseason

LHP Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Chapman might be both the most notable and most successful name on this list, as the veteran closer has turned back the clock in his first season in Boston.

The 37-year-old fireballer got his eighth career All-Star nod this season, crafting a career best 1.17 ERA, 0.70 WHIP as well as a .131 BAA.

He's been the anchor of the Red Sox bullpen and for Boston's sake they'll hope he carries his regular season momentum into October when bullpen performances are that much more crucial.

1B/DH - Ryan O'Hearn - San Diego Padres

Moving to another All-Star performer in 2025, the San Diego Padres will look build on his career year under the October lights.

The former Royals outcast started the year on a tear in Baltimore before being dealt to the Padres at the trade deadline.

While he may've dipped from a 135 wRC+ bat to a 112 wRC+ bat after the deal, he's been an above average spark to this Padres lineup nonetheless.

C Freddy Fermin - San Diego Padres

Then there's Fermin, who also made the move to the Padres at the deadline and has provided San Diego with some much needed catching stability.

He's the man behind the plate now for Friars as he's been given the run that just wasn't available to him during his Royals tenure.

Fermin still remains limited in his offensive capabilities, much like he did in Kansas City, but he's had his fair share of timely hits that have already provided a postseason feel down the stretch.

RHP Luke Weaver - New York Yankees

Next, we move to Weaver, who isn't well know for his time in Kansas City - he pitched just 19.1 innings across 14 outings for them in 2022 - however it was the somewhat the start of his relief career. While he'd end up starting again with three separate teams in 2023 after departing KC, Weaver has now become a full-time reliever with the Yankees.

And Royals fans will not only be familiar with his work with the Royals, but with his work pitching against them, having played a key role in eliminating them in last seasons' ALDS, throwing 4.1 scoreless innings acorss four outings.

Weaver isn't the sub-3.00 ERA closer he was last season, due to a high-3.00s ERA as well the sudden presence of closing-capable arms in Devin Williams, Camilo Doval and current closer David Bednar. However, he's still a high-leverage option that will need to play a role for the Yankees in October when bullpens are more heavily relied upon.

LHP Tim Hill - New York Yankees

Then there's Weaver's fellow bullpen memeber in Hill, who Royals fans will remember as the unique throwing lefty who started his career in KC back in 2018, spending a pair of seasons with Kansas City before heading off to San Diego.

Now, again as Royals fans will be familiar with after last season, he's become a middle relief and lefty specialist for the Yankees, posing as New York's only reliable and consistently used southpaw at the moment.

Hill and his funky delivery crafted another solid year with the Yankees, throwing to a 3.09 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 67.0 innings of work.

RHP Brady Singer - Cincinnati Reds

After the Reds managed to miraculously squeak into the postseason on the final day of the season, Royals fans suffer yet another painful reminder of an offseason trade that hasn't seem to go their way.

Kansas City made an early offseason deal last winter which sent Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer their way in exchange for the former first-rounder in Singer.

And it's well documented how frustrating India has looked this season - not nearly being the impact leadoff man the Royals thought they were getting - Singer has only made matters more painful after having a respectable 14-win campaign with a 4.03 ERA.

RHP Scott Barlow - Cincinnati Reds

The Royals former closer could very well have a role to play in the Reds' surprising postseason appearance.

While his closing days may be behind him, Barlow was used fairly heavily an crafted a fairly respectable year with the Reds, throwing to a 4.21 ERA and .198 BAA in 75 outings.

The Reds bullpen mix may be crowded, but don't be shocked if Barlow ends up making the cut when Wild Card rosters are revealed on Tuesday.

RHP Brad Keller - Chicago Cubs

Then there's Brad Keller, who went from a Rule 5 steal, to falling into major league obscurity, to reviving his career as a full-time relief option with the Cubs in 2025.

After throwing to an ERA under 3.10 in two of his first three years in Kansas City, Keller has looked much like that as a reliever this year.

In 68 outings with Chicago, Keller has tossed to a 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and .181 BAA, making him a likely staple for Craig Counsell's postseason plans.

RHP Jakob Junis - Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are as crafty a team as any and if last October was any indication of what to expect, their bullpen will likely be busy.

This means that a former Royals starter Jakob Junis may have a key role to play in the middle innings, after a strong first season in Cleveland, where in 66.2 innings acorss 57 appearances out of the 'pen, Junis tossed to a 2.97 ERA.

His experience as a starter as well as his success as reliever could line him up for a key swing man role in Stephen Vogt's postseason plans.