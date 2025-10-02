3 Royals players who should be shoo-ins for All-MLB team recognition

When the 2025 All-MLB Team is announced next month, there are at least three Kansas City Royals players who would be excellent additions. While the choice ultimately ends with the fans who choose to log their vote, one would hope those voting understand that this trio should get strong consideration.

The All-MLB Team, which started back in 2019, recognizes the top players at each position during the regular season, with both First Team and Second Team honors. The voting begins on October 1 and runs through October 10. The team will then be announced on November 13.

Unfortunately, the Kansas City Royals player who has made the most All-MLB Teams, Salvador Perez, won't be able to do so this year. While he made the 2020, 2021, and 2024 teams, he's not listed as one of the candidates for the 2025 edition. However, there is one teammate who could join him as the only two Kauffman denizens to make the list more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a no-brainer to represent the Kansas City Royals again

Unsurprisingly, Bobby Witt Jr. is on the list of candidates at shortstop, and he'll win that position even with a drop in his power numbers. Witt slashed .295/.351/.501 with 23 home runs and 38 steals.

However, not only did he finish with the highest WAR among Major League shortstops, but he was also fourth among all positions with an 8.0 WAR.

Not only should he make the All-MLB Team, he should be a First Team member for the second consecutive season.

Maikel Garcia burst onto the scene in 2025

There might be no Royals player that came out of nowhere this season than Maikel Garcia. While he struggled down the stretch, he still slashed .286/.351/.449, and his 16 home runs were more than double his previous career high.

Third base was a strong position in the American League this season with the usual suspect in José Ramírez seemingly leading the charge and the new challenger in the slugging Junior Caminero putting together quiet the season himself.

However, with the second highest fWAR in the AL at 5.6, Garcia should at least make All-Second Team, with a potential chance case to make for him to join Witt on the top list.

Carlos Estevez could be the first Royals closer on the All-MLB team

Finally, one of the best seasons by a Kansas City Royals' closer ever should also land him on at least the Second Team All-MLB list.

Carlos Estévez led the league in saves with 42, to go along with his 2.45 earned run average and 1.06 WHIP.

There's not much else to say here. This was simply one of the best relievers in baseball in 2025.