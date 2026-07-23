Royals News: Matt Quatraro absence, Kyle Isbel rehab results, KC's new MiLB signing

As the Kansas City Royals enter their first road series of the second-half they'll be doing so without their main voice in the clubhouse. The Royals announced ahead of Thursday's four-game weekend series with their division rivals in the Detroit Tigers that manager Matt Quatraro would be absent for personal reasons.

Given it's a personal matter, it's understandable that details have been withheld and no timeline has been given for his return. However, the team did say that they expect him back soon.

In the interim, the Royals will have Paul Hoover to move into the managerial role on Thursday, Vance Wilson will assume the role of bench coach and José Alguacil will shift over to Wilson's spot at third. This will be the look of the coaching staff until Quatraro makes his return to the dugout.

Manager Matt Quatraro is attending to a personal matter and is not with the team in Detroit today. We expect him back soon.



Paul Hoover will serve as Manager, Vance Wilson as Bench Coach, and José Alguacil as Third Base Coach until Q returns. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 23, 2026

Quatraro isn't the first new absence the Royals have had to manage in the second-half. Bobby Witt Jr. landed on the IL on Wednesday due to back tightness, while Jac Caglianone has been benched after suffering a shoulder injury in the outfield on Tuesday. So far though, they've handled the adversity well with a 5-1 record since the All-Star break.

Kyle Isbel has looked up-and-down in rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha

Amid all the Royals injury woes this season, they appear to be nearing the return of a key fixture in their lineup in defensive extraordinaire Kyle Isbel.

After suffering a Grade 3 plantar fascia tear back in early June, the center fielder began a rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha this week. Though the sample size has been small, he's had his highs and lows through his first two games with the Storm Chasers.

On Tuesday, he went 1-for-2 with his third inning RBI-triple making for one of the biggest moments in their 9-8 victory over the Salt Lake Bees. However, he couldn't keep the good times rolling the following night, going 0-for-3, as a walk salvaged his day from being a complete write-off at the dish.

Your Kyle Isbel update ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wMy0er7u0l — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 22, 2026

This is pretty representative of his performance at the plate in general while with the Royals. Better known for his Gold Glove defense in center field, sometimes his bat is scorching hot like it was in through April with a 126 wRC+. However, sometimes he looks utterly lost at the bottom of the order, represented perfectly by his 46 wRC+ in May and 28 wRC+ in June before injury.

That being said, just getting some familiar consistency back to a roster that's been ravished by injury this season could go a long way. And a mid-.200's batting average is nothing to be ashamed of and perhaps a welcome sight in the nine-hole.

Royals make another minor league splash by signing infielder Alejo Lopez

While the acquisition of Nate Pearson may've stolen the show when it came to new Royals additions on Wednesday, they did make another minor league splash, this time in the infield. Kansas City announced they'd inked former Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez to a minor league contract and he was assigned to Triple-A.

Lopez hasn't appeared in the majors since 2023 with the Reds. In parts of three seasons with them, he appeared in 76 games, slashing .265/.309/.329 with one homer, 11 RBI and a 73 wRC+. Since then, he's bounced around multiple minor league systems, the Braves', Athletics' and Mariners'.

This season, in Seattle's Triple-A ranks, Lopez looked pretty impressive. He slashed .302/.379/.419 with a 109 wRC+. He joins the Royals off the backs of his release from the Mariners' system on Monday. Lopez provides infield depth cover for them after they were forced to promote Andrew Velazquez to the majors after Witt was placed on the injured list.