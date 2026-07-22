Royals' strong second-half start immediately overshadowed by brutal Bobby Witt Jr. injury news

The Kansas City Royals been no stranger to the injury bug in 2026 with countless names currently on or having been on the injured list at one point or another this season. One of those names that's danced around the IL this season but thankfully avoided it has been Bobby Witt Jr., having spent some time on the bench with knee ailments, but was yet to formally be shelved - that is, until now.

Ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Giants, the Royals placed Witt on the 10-day IL for the lingering back issues he's been facing. After being held out of Sunday's game against San Diego with back tightness, he was then lifted prematurely from Monday's game and was absent from Tuesday's lineup because of it as well.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ZNlvGAlX6J — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 22, 2026

A move like this seemed written on the wall after manager Matt Quatraro told the media on Tuesday that Witt was still experiencing back stiffness as well as spasms. MLB.com's Aaron Rogers reported that the team would be exercising caution with him moving forward.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s back is “still pretty stiff” today, manager Matt Quatraro said, and he’s still dealing with back spasms. Once those calm down, the team will figure out next steps. #Royals will be cautious with him. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 21, 2026

Since baseball resumed after the All-Star break, Kansas City had looked far from the lowly bottom feeder they'd made themselves into in the first-half - minus that brutal 19-2 beatdown from the Padres on Sunday. They'd gone 4-1, their offense had scored four or more runs in three of five and their pitching staff had surrendered three or less runs in three games as well.

However, while Witt has been absent for part of their second-half, there's no denying that losing a potential MVP-caliber name like him only makes that newfound momentum seem in complete jeopardy.

Unsurprisingly, after the career he's built as one of MLB's greatest and most electrifying talents - and the fact he was well within the conversation of capturing MVP honors this season - Witt's been the Royals best hitter this season. He's slashing .279/.350/.450 with 13 homers, 39 RBI, 30 steals, a 119 wRC+ and the second best fWAR in the American League at 4.7.

Are Bobby Witt Jr's MVP hopes out the door after being placed on IL?

As touched upon already, Witt has cemented his place among the best of the best in the American League this season and has been one of the frontrunners to capture the MVP award that's escaped him so narrowly in years past.

He's one of just four AL position players with an fWAR above 4.0 and that's been because of his well-rounded game overall. We've touched upon his well above-average offense and speed that sees him leads the AL and trail just Washington's Nationals infielder Nasim Nuñez for the MLB lead in stolen bases. But his world class defense that saw him capture Platinum Glove honors in 2025 has been on full display this season with a league leading 18 OAA.

However, his overall roundedness and lesser offensive stats to other frontrunners like Yordan Alvarez already clouded his MVP hopes. And like it appeared to do to MVP mainstay Aaron Judge this season, perhaps a stint on the IL may just kill his hopes entirely in a race defined by razor-thin margins already.

Perhaps this could be a minimum stint on the IL and Witt can pick up where he left off and keep pace with the Alvarez's of the world. Or perhaps the stars weren't aligned once again for Witt to finally capture that elusive MVP crown.