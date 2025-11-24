Royals News: Jac Caglianone high praise, Joey Wiemer Giants, Brewer Hicklen Braves

The offseason wheels are really moving in Kansas City after a wildly busy week saw new names come through the door, old names cut form the mix and clarity on what some existing names will make in 2026.

But the Royals have had their ties elsewhere across the baseball world in recent days, with young phenoms getting some high praise from some respected names around the industry and some old friends finding new homes.

Royals News: Matt Vasgersian heaps high praise on Jac Caglianone for 2026 breakout

One of the most recognizable voices in baseball had some glowing things to say about one of the Royals most promising young names.

On an episode of MLB Network's Hot Stove this past week, Matt Vasgersian shared his thoughts on Jac Caglianone for 2026.

"Another year of Spring Training, another full run. We're going to see the real Jac Caglianone," Vasegrsian said.

Matty V thinks it's wheels up for Jac Caglianone in 2026 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Q7SsxhOF35 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2025

The sentiments from the former voice of Sunday Night Baseball and MLB The Show come on the back of a disappointing rookie campaign from the Royals' youngster after a meteoric rise to the majors.

The 22-year-old looked nothing like 170 wRC+ and 1.025 OPS hitter he was in the upper minors before his call to the Royals. In 232 big league plate appearances, Caglianone hit just .157 with a .532 OPS and 46 wRC+.

However, perhaps Vasgersian is right. Now that Caglianone has the first season jitters out of the way and there's less of an all-around spotlight on him, maybe he can finally find a way to inch closer to his full potential.

Royals News: Giants acquire former Triple-A outfielder Joey Wiemer

Plenty of old friends from the Royals have found new homes this winter and you can add Joey Wiemer to that list.

The former Royals outfield farmhand was traded by the Miami Marlins to the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• OF Joey Wiemer was acquired by the Giants from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations

• C Andrew Knizner has been designated for assignment — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 21, 2025

This marks the second straight offseason that Wiemer's been dealt, as while all the shine in the Reds-Royals trade last year was on Jonathan India and Brady Singer, Wiemer was also included in the return to Kansas City.

Before he was DFA'd and then claimed by Miami, Wiemer struggled in Omaha, slashing .182/.291/.312 with a 61 wRC+ in 72 games.

Royals News: Former promising prospect Brewer Hicklen signs with Braves

Another name the Royals will have to add to their list of old friends in new places is Brewer Hicklen, as after bouncing around the league in 2025, he now has a new home to start 2026 in.

According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Atlanta Braves signed Hicklen to minor league contract on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves and Brewer Hicklen have agreed to a Minor League deal. Hicklen, 29, has seen limited action in parts of three MLB seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Tigers.



In 410 career Triple-A games Hicklen has hit .240/.346/.464 with 76 HR and 125 SB on 137 tries. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) November 22, 2025

Hicklen started the year in Detroit, where he was briefly called up to the Tigers and collected his first major league hit. He'd then find his way into the Philadelphia Phillies' organization where he'd spend his time solely in Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hicklen was once a promising name in the Royals system, taking home MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors three times in 2018, 2019 and then again in 2022.

The outfielder only mustered six games with the Royals in his career though, all coming in 2022, where he made just four plate appearances and had just a run scored to his name.