Former KC Royals outfielder collects first MLB hit three years after debut

While the Kansas City Royals were putting the finishing touches on an impressive four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the AL Central leader they’re chasing was wrapping up a dominant effort of their own. The Detroit Tigers, holding a 2.5-game lead over the Royals and Cleveland Guardians, completed a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies at Coors Field. The final box scores were a perfect snapshot of how far apart those two teams are in 2025—but it was one particular Tigers hit that should bring a smile to Royals fans’ faces.

KC Royals fans likely haven't heard the name Brewer Hicklen in a while

Former Royals farmhand and outfielder Brewer Hicklen finally recorded his first MLB hit—coming in his debut appearance with Detroit and nearly three years after his big-league debut. The Alabama native first reached The Show with Kansas City on May 26, 2022, but returned to Triple-A Omaha hitless after just four at-bats across six games. Hicklen faced similar struggles with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, going 0-for-5 in limited action. But in his Tigers debut, the UAB product finally broke through—turning in a career night worth celebrating.

Hicklen tallied two hits, scored twice, drew a walk, and stole a base in his lone game against the Rockies. It was a standout showing from the former Storm Chasers standout—and had to feel deeply fulfilling after spending years chasing both the opportunity and the results at the big-league level.

A moment nearly three years in the making.



Congrats to Brewer Hicklen on his first Major League hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1tMrVP28Rs — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

The Royals drafted Hicklen in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he earned organizational All-Star honors in both 2018 and 2019 with Kansas City’s lower-level affiliates. His intriguing mix of speed and power once made him a promising prospect—especially during a time when the Royals’ farm system had few bright spots to rally around.

The lost 2020 season and a rocky 2021 campaign stalled Hicklen’s rise in the Royals’ system, but a historic 2022 showing put him right back on the map. He came close to a rare 30/30/30 season with the Storm Chasers, finishing with 28 home runs, 30 doubles, and 35 stolen bases. At the time, he became just the fourth Royals prospect since 2005 to reach the 20/20/20 mark—and the first to do it since shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. accomplished the feat in 2021.

Hicklen wasn’t able to build on that breakout 2022 season, and his time in Omaha eventually came to an end in 2023. The Philadelphia Phillies acquired him in an August trade, though he only saw action with their Triple-A affiliate. Ahead of the 2024 season, Hicklen signed with the Brewers and made more history, becoming the first Nashville Sounds player to record at least 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. After limited MLB opportunities in Milwaukee, the Tigers traded for Hicklen, and after an earlier call-up without playing time, he finally made his debut in a Detroit uniform.

Have a night, Brewer.