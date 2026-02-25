Royals News: Bobby Witt Jr. earns Lou Gehrig Award, Caglianone moonshot, KC playoffs

Spring training is well underway and the Kansas City Royals and while currently 2-3 entering Wednesday's game against the Mariners, there's still plenty of reasons to be excited.

And this goes for both action on the field and off, as there are plenty of headlines Royals fans must be aware as February nears it's close.

From prestigious honors being awarded, to promising names making major on-field statements, to some well-known media members making some exciting predictions for the upcoming season, here's what's making news in the Royals sphere right now.

Royals News: KC superstar Bobby Witt Jr. earns 2025 Lou Gehrig Award honors

While a baseball player's primary role is to perform on the field, the reality is that they hold a unique platform to make an impact off of it.

And that's precisely what Bobby Witt Jr. was honored for this week when he was awarded the 2025 Lou Gehrig Award, which is given to the player "who best exemplifies the spirit and character of Brother Lou Gehrig, both on and off the field."

An incredible honor for an incredible person. 💙



Bobby Witt Jr. has been named the winner of the 2025 Lou Gehrig Award!



Given annually to the player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, Bobby joins George Brett and Salvador Perez as the third… pic.twitter.com/2FeiNT4Ccz — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 24, 2026

It's no secret Witt is a leader on the field, with current captain Salvador Perez speaking highly of him when speaking with KCTV 5.

"I tell people I hope Bobby is our next captain," Perez said. "He is the best player I’ve ever played with, but captains lead the way off the field, too."

And off the field, Witt was honored for his "advocacy for organizations that raise awareness in the fight against ALS".

Along with Perez and Hall-of-Famer George Brett, Witt becomes the third Royals player in history to be awarded the Lou Gehrig Award.

Royals News: Bounce-back hopeful Jac Caglianone belts spring training moonshot to open Cactus League campaign

Moving on the field, Jac Caglianone caught the attention of the baseball world on Tuesday after he did what Royals fans hope he'll do more of in 2026.

In their matchup against the Reds, Caglianone launched a loud 460-foot moonshot in the fourth inning off Brandon Williamson.

Oh gosh. 😳



Cags crushes his first homer of spring 460'! pic.twitter.com/l87ZRFQwqa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 24, 2026

Not only does a homer like this help instill hope in Caglianone, who will hope to improve upon his very lackluster 2025 rookie campaign, but shows just how unique a talent the Royals have on their hands when everything clicks for him.

As Royals broadcaster Joel Penfield outlined the Royals only had four homers in the 2025 season that exceeded 450-feet and only one that reached the 460-foot plateau. And with a 115.2 mph in exit velocity, Caglianone's first spring training home run would've trailed just a pair of Bobby Witt Jr. batted balls last season (117.5 mph and 115.7 mph).

The Royals had four HR of 450+ feet last season:

Jac Caglianone - 466’ vs. PIT

Bobby Witt Jr. - 456’ @ MIN

Carter Jensen - 456’ @ ATH

Jonathan India - 451’ vs. CWS



The Royals had two batted balls of 115+ mph EV last season:

Bobby Witt Jr. (2x) - 117.5 vs. CLE, 115.7 @ MIA — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) February 24, 2026

Royals News: Multiple media members view KC as promising postseason contender in 2026

Lastly we move to a bit of early postseason predictions. While a lot can happen between now and the start of October, it's never to early to dream. And a few prominent members of the media have some exciting expectations for the Royals in 2025.

Most recently, Anne Rogers of MLB.com spoke on KCUR's Up to Date and made clear that she thinks the Royals could have what it takes to return the postseason in 2026.

"I think they have a great chance of making the playoffs," Rogers said. "They're certainly after the division."

"You know the American League Central is kind of wide open, I think I would go with the (Detroit) Tigers for the division just because of their pitching," she said. "But, I think the Royals, they could make a run, absolutely."

Rogers wasn't the first to dub Kansas City as a postseason contender, as MLB Network's Harold Reynolds had a similar view of them over the weekend.

However, he didn't seem to be as bullish as the Rogers in assessment, taking a little bit more of a realist approach himself.

"The Royals are a lot like the Mets: they could win the division and make a run through the playoffs or they could not get in."



- Harold on his pick for an AL team that could return to the Postseason in 2026 pic.twitter.com/TEe3L5Byib — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 20, 2026

"The Royals are a lot like the Mets," Reynolds said. "They could win the division and make a run through the playoffs or they could not get in."

When PECOTA released their projections on the Royals earlier this season, they had the Royals making a slight improvement, but enough that would seem them overcome their division rivals and capture their first AL Central title since 2015.

That being said, the postseason isn't settled in the spring, nor is it decided in predictions, so only time will tell if the pundits are right and the Royals can flip the script this season.