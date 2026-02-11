Royals News: Spring training TV schedule, 2026 PECOTA predictions, Kyle Wright Cubs

With pitchers and catchers reporting to camp yesterday, baseball fans can finally feel as though there's light at the end of tunnel to finally seeing on-field action after a long offseason.

While many may still be focusing on any last-minute business that may come through between now and the start of spring training or now and Opening Day, several other headlines and happenings are going on that Kansas City Royals fans need to be aware of.

From spring training television broadcast dates, to some exciting PECOTA preseason projections and some old friends finding some last-minute new homes.

Royals News: KC announces trio of spring training games to be broadcasted on Royals.TV

Last week, the Royals announced that they'd be partnering with Major League Baseball to broadcast their games on television next season.

Now, Royals fans will get their first taste of Royals.TV during spring training after the team announced their broadcasting schedule during their time in Surprise, Arizona.

While most games will be available via radio or audio streams, the team announced that three games will be presented visually on Royals.TV this spring.

Spring = in the air.



Baseball = on the air 🔜. pic.twitter.com/z16BjX8A59 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 10, 2026

The first will be on March 5 against their Surprise Stadium mates, the Texas Rangers. The next will be on March 13 against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by their matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 17.

Royals News: PECOTA's preseason projections see KC reign supreme in AL Central

Next, we move to one of the most anticipated set of preseason projections out there, Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA projections.

The outlet released their 2026 projections this week and the Royals have certainly fared better than anyone else in the American League Central, as they're projected to win the division with, as of Feb. 11, 85 wins - nearly two wins above the Detroit Tigers and over six above last year's division winner, the Cleveland Guardians.

This seems fair considering they have improved their 82-80 roster from 2025, but with more between-the-margins style moves, as they've yet to make a major splash.

Last season, Kansas City was projected to win 81 games, so very near their actual 82 win total.

Royals News: Former KC attempted reclamation project, Kyle Wright signs with Cubs

Finally, we round things off with an old fiend finding a new home just as pitchers and catcher meet in their respective camps across the league.

Former 20-game winner with the Braves and 2025 Royals farmhand, Kyle Wright has reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs with an invitation to spring spring training, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Royals traded for Wright in November of 2023 as the right-hander was recovering from shoulder surgery.

The hope was that he could make an impact in 2025, however, several set backs and lengthy and uninspiring rehab assignments saw the former reliable Braves starter never appear in a single inning with the Royals.

Kansas City officially cut ties with Wright in early November, nearly two years after they initially acquired him, after placing him on outright waivers.