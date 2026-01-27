Royals might have golden opportunity to sign All-Star free agent with silent market

Spring training gets underway in around three weeks time and while the Kansas City Royals have made several moves that address some dire needs, there's a growing feeling that they're still a splash away from having a consensus good offseason.

While many fans will hope the team somehow finds a way to make a major move on the trade market for the likes of Brendan Donovan or Jarren Duran, the odds could very well be slimming for a deal of that nature occurring.

However, while there's always the fear that perhaps the Royals will be somewhat complacent over the next few weeks and stick with the status quo, there are certainly some intriguing free agent options still available that could be more accessible due to stale markets.

And one of these options was already a relatively strong fit for the Royals this winter and has only been made a better fit thanks to a bit of potential desperation to sign a deal in time for the 2026 season.

This is All-Star infielder Luis Arráez.

Luis Arráez could address several outstanding issues for the Royals in 2026

As has become common place in the past with free agents who are still available at the later stages of the offseason, the opportunity to secure shorter-term deals increases.

Given the Royals signing patterns when it comes to offensive free agents in recent years, while Arráez would certainly constitute a deviation from the norm skill wise, from a term perspective this would be right on brand.

Given Arráez's limited contact-first offensive profile and his defensive shortcomings, despite some positional versatility, it's reasonable to think that perhaps a one or two-year "prove-it" deal, like Ken Rosenthal described on Foul Territory on Tuesday, is what the market would dictate for him at this point in time.

"I just don't see a huge market for him right now."



The deficiencies in Luis Arráez's game are likely why he'll need to settle for a prove-it deal, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/3KBJMWTrUD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 27, 2026

Yes, as just mentioned, there's some holes to Arráez's game that make it reasonable for teams to be hesitant on a longer-term contract.

He's not really one for getting on base outside of hits, with just a 10th percentile walk rate of 5.0% last season. Arráez also would not address the Royals need for power, as in six of seven years in MLB he's hit single-digit homers and is coming off a season defined by softer contact, where he ranked in the first percentile in both hard-hit rate (16.7%) and barrel rate (1.1%) and ranked in just the sixth percentile in average exit velocity (86.1 mph).

Then, defensively, while he has the ability to play first and second base, and has some previous experience at third base and even the corner outfield, he isn't known for his fielding chops.

Last season, he played just at first and second base and held negative OAA and FRV totals at each spot and in terms of DRS, he was only statistically an above average fielder at first base.

That being said, for a year or two, the skills Arráez would bring to the table would make him a strong complementary piece to the existing core of this lineup.

He's a two-time MLB batting champ who hasn't hit under a .292 or struck out at a higher rate than 10.0% in any given season of his big league career and led the league in contact rate in 2025. This makes him an ideal candidate to fill the Royals' open leadoff spot and set the table for their formidable quartet of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez.

And defensively, while Arráez may not be anything to write home about at his primary first or second base positions, he can certainly play a role. He'd provide Pasquantino the ability to at least get off his feet a little more often at first and is already better offensively than both Jonathan India or Michael Massey at second and his -2 DRS, -2 OAA and -1 FRV is an upgrade on India's -2 DRS, -6 OAA and -4 FRV at the position.

Plus, he's played his fair share of DH, so given the Royals' flexible DH spot, there's seemingly enough available places for him to get consistent everyday reps if the team so chooses. And perhaps maybe they can tap into his limited experience in the corner outfield if they really want to maximize his reps. It's no secret they could use all the offensive help they could get out there.

For a one, maybe two-year commitment, it's hard to go wrong with a name like Arráez and his superior bat-to-ball skills. He's not a guy to be the be-all-end-all of a lineup by any means, but with an established core already in place in Kansas City, for the right price, his skills could make him a match made in heaven.