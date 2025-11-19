Padres could be complicating Royals' chances of landing an ideal leadoff solution

The Kansas City Royals have a plenty of work to do this offseason, mainly on the offensive side of things.

It's well documented how much they need corner outfield help with GM J.J. Picollo admitting as much at the Winter GM meetings last week, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reporting that their desire is to acquire an everyday left-fielder and a right-handed platoon partner for Jac Caglianone in right.

And then there's second base, which the Royals could certainly stand to improve after the underwhelming seasons Jonathan India and Michael Massey.

But there's several needs that may not seem as glaring on the surface but could very well be just as critical to their pursuit of the postseason in 2026, such as determining who will occupy the leadoff spot.

After India struggled in the one hole for a majority of the season, the Royals shifted gears and went with the newly acquired Mike Yastrzemski for much of the stretch run. However, as we all know by now, Yastrzemski is on the free agent market and therefore is not a guarantee to be back in the lineup next season, leaving the Royals back to square one when in determining their leadoff man.

That being said, there is one name that could potentially fit the bill that also happens to be a free agent. This of course is utility man Luis Arráez.

However, while he might be on the open market for all teams to inquire about, the Royals could be up against the element of familiarity with Arráez if they wish to pursue his signature this winter.

Could Luis Arráez fill the Royals' leadoff role of they can pry him away from the Padres?

Last week, during the aforementioned GM meetings, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported that San Diego seems keen on finding a way to bring their contact specialist back for 2026.

"While they have a lot of money tied up in long-term contracts, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and more, that won't stop them from shopping, or keeping some of their own talent around," Murray wrote. "This includes free-agent infielder Luis Arráez, who general manager AJ Preller made a point to call out at the GM Meetings."

Given how strong a pitch the Padres can provide Arráez from a competitive perspective, having reached the postseason in four of their last six years, it's hard not to think that a return would be enticing.

And money likely wouldn't be the biggest of issues for Padres team that's faced their fair share of financial uncertainty in the recent past, as some analysts believe a deal within the $10-15 million per year range could get a deal done.

That being said, given his ability to make contact like few others and his affordable price tag, there could likely be several other teams eager to make their case to Arráez that could also offer a contending project like the Padres can, including Kansas City.

While they may not be the familiar force that San Diego has become for him, nor do they offer the greatest positional fit for him, given his two primary positions in 2025 were first base and DH, the Royals have plenty of promise in their lineup that could be a real draw to free agent talent this winter.

Hitting in front of the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, as well as potantial stars in the making like Carter Jensen or Jac Caglianone, could intrigue just about anyone. And only a year removed from the postseason, there's every reason to think that the Royals could be right back in the October mix next season.

And from purely an offensive point of view, Arráez can certainly hold his own leading off a batting order.

The three time batting champ holds a career .317 AVG, 6.1% strikeout rate, 95.8% in-zone contact rate and 90.6% out-of-zone contact rate. For context, that places him within the top two in each of those four categories among qualified hitters in all of baseball over that seven season span (2019 to 2025).

Simply put, when Arráez steps to the plate, it's nearly a guarantee he's putting the ball in play.

And while last season may've been a "down" year for him, he still managed to .292 with a 719 OPS, 3.1% K-rate, 97.3% Z-contact rate and 92.9% O-contact rate, making him an excellent option to set the table for the Royals core four from two to five in the order.

Where he'd play remains to be seen, as first base doesn't seem to be an option with Pasquantino and the Royals like to keep their DH spot flexible. That being said, Arráez is utility man by trade. He played some second base last season and does have some limited experience at third base and left field in recent years.

The fit isn't 100% perfect, but if you out your blinders on for a second, the bat alone makes a ton of sense. The Royals don't necessarily need a world-class .800 OPS guy atop their order. They just need someone to put the heart of the order in good spots and as we've examined statistically, that's Arráez to a T.

So, if the Royals can find a way to stave off San Diego's reported interest, Arráez might be the perfect multi-year solution to their leadoff problems.