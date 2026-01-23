Ken Rosenthal's latest take opens Brendan Donovan door one more time for Royals

The Kansas City Royals have been searching for a spark for their lineup for 2026 after an all around disappointing offensive showing in 2025 which arguably cost them the chance to appear in back-to-back postseasons

Of the names they've been prominently linked to, that could also be the perfect fit for them, is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

Donovan's ability to occupy both second base and the corner outfield make him a unique jack of all trades-type target for Kansas City to really kill two birds with one stone, given their current limitations at both spots.

The issue however has not been how he'd fit in Kansas City, it's reportedly been what the Royals have to offer the Cardinals to pry him away.

According to a report last week from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it's unlikely that a deal between the two I-70 rivals occurs for Donovan. This could stem from an earlier report this offseason from Rosenthal that the Cardinals are seeking more of a prospect heavy return, rather than one of the one of Royals' expendable major league starters like Kris Bubic.

However, in a new report from Rosenthal this week, it appears that one of the Cardinals' stronger suitors for Donovan, the Boston Red Sox, may not have as much interest in him anymore, which could mean St. Louis might have to be open to other returns.

Red Sox lack of interest in Brendan Donovan could open the door to a Royals-Cardinals trade

In an appearance on his Fair Territory podcast, Rosenthal mentioned a report from his fellow writer The Athletic, Jen McCaffery, who stated that the second base spot in Boston could be open with the Boston's reported desire for youngster Marcelo Mayer to play at third base next season.

As much as Donovan would seem like a fit, and Rosenthal did report that they "have one big move left in them" and could look externally at second base, he also reports that Donovan doesn't appear to fit the profile they're looking for.

"Brendan Donovan also out there in a trade, but the Red Sox don't neccesarily want to go left-handed at that position," he said. "They're pretty left-handed as it is."

Given Boston has three Top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's current rankings, at a variety of positions too I may add, it's no wonder the Cardinals would prefer them to a more shallow and catcher heavy farm system like the Royals'.

But perhaps the Cardinals will get to the "beggars can't be choosers" stage soon enough, as while Donovan is still a young talented piece, the reality is his value will never be higher than it is right now, where a trade this winter could really help further propel their rebuild after already trading away the likes of Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray.

And if that's the case, Kansas City could possibly enter back into the trade mix. Even if the Cards are firm on not having a desire for the impending free agent in Bubic, J.J. Picollo and Co. have other potentially expendable assets they could package in a deal.

Time will tell if there's enough momentum, if any at all right now, to get a deal across the line, but sometimes you just have to look for those glimmers of hope and perhaps Rosenthal gave the Royals faithful just that this week.