Royals' injury nightmare continues after bullpen staple's season ends early

While the Kansas City Royals have been able to welcome four names back from the injured list this week, it's been a more of revolving door of ailments than purely a welcome party. This is due to the fact that they've nearly offset their healthy arrivals by sending three key names to the injured list this week as well.

First it was Ryan Bergert who was announced to be heading to the IL on Wednesday and officially placed on it Thursday due to an elbow strain. Then it was Kyle Isbel, who left Wednesday's contest with a hamstring injury and was subsequently placed on the 10-day IL the following day.

Now, the Royals find themselves behind the eight-ball yet again, as while the should be solely celebrating the return of breakout sensation Steven Cruz, they're instead left also grappling with what all but appears to be the season-ending loss of key set-up man, Lucas Erceg.

The team announced ahead of Friday's matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays that Erceg would be headed to the 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/KOMgx7RfYx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 19, 2025

Lucas Erceg's 2025 season appears to come to end after landing on 15-day IL

There's only nine games left over the final 10 days of the MLB regular season. So, if you're doing the math at home that means a 15-day IL stint will all but end Erceg's 2025 campaign.

The news may come as a bit of shock as there hadn't appeared to be any preemptive reporting on an injury. However, it could potentially explain why his most recent outing on Wednesday didn't go all too well, as in an inning of work he surrendered an earned run off three hits (one of which was a home run).

This isn't the first time that Erceg has hit the IL this season, as he was shelved on May 30 with lower back strain.

He's been nothing short of a godsend for the Royals since arriving in their bullpen ahead of last season's trade deadline.

This season, Erceg is throwing to a 2.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .238 BAA in 61.1 innings of work. This has brought his career totals with the Royals over the last year-and-a-half to a 2.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .225 BAA in 86.1 innings.

Luckily for the Royals, they'll be able to navigate the later innings in the final stretch of the season without Erceg with the return of Steven Cruz, who's been an unexpected bright spot in this Royals relief corps this year. In 42.1 innings of work, Cruz has thrown to a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .205 BAA.