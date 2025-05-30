KC Royals answer two big pitching questions before opening key series with Detroit

In the midst of preparing to host an important three-game weekend series with American League Central front-runner Detroit, the Kansas City Royals resolved a couple of key pitching issues. Just hours before Friday night's opening game against the Tigers, the club revealed who was moving off the active roster to make room for Seth Lugo, and also why reliever Lucas Erceg hadn't pitched for almost a week.

Kansas City announced that it will be Erceg, who's nearing his first anniversary with the team after it acquired him from the Athletics at last season's trade deadline, whose 26-man roster spot Lugo will take. Lugo, returned to the roster today after a stint on the IL, will start on the mound against the Tigers in tonight's 7:10 p.m. CDT series opener against the Tigers.

And Erceg's roster spot opened up when a low back strain forced him to the 15-day Injured List. The move, officially made retroactive to May 27, helps to explain why manager Matt Quatraro's standout set-up man hasn't appeared in a game since May 24, when he worked a scoreless eighth inning in the Royals' narrow 5-4 road loss to Minnesota.

Friday's moves also ended speculation about the KC Royals' rotation

Placing Erceg on the IL quashed growing social media speculation that Lugo's return would mean the end of Noah Cameron's spectacular time in the club's starting rotation. Since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha May 17 — the same day Lugo landed on the IL — Cameron is 1-1 with a superb 1.40 ERA after surrendering only three earned runs in 19.1 innings. Combined with the win he earned in his April 30 major league debut against Tampa Bay, he's 2-1 with a 1.05 ERA and four quality starts.

Now, the impressive left-handed rookie will remain in the rotation, at least for the time being.

Lugo's scheduled Friday evening start against the Tigers, who bring a 37-20 record and a six-game AL Central lead over second-place Cleveland into Kansas City, will be his first since he lost to Boston May 11. A possible KC trade chip as the late-July deal deadline approaches, he's 3-4 with a 3.02 EDA in nine 2025 starts. The 30-27 Royals are counting on Lugo to get them closer to the Tigers — going into tonight's contest, Kansas City trails Detroit by seven games.