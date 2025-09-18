Scuffling Royals rookie finds his way back to majors amid flurry of injuries

For the Kansas City Royals, this week has been defined by the injured list. It started with having players return from their respective stints on the shelf, with Michael Wacha making his return on Tuesday followed by ace Cole Ragans making his long-awaited comeback on Wednesday.

But as the week's progressed, the focus has shifted from welcoming names back from the IL to sending people too it.

Ryan Bergert was the first name to fall this week, after it was announced on Wednesday that the rookie was set to land on the shelf with forearm tightness. Then, after leaving last night's game prematurely, center fielder Kyle Isbel was the next name to face the reality of the injured list with a hamstring strain.

But with these moves come opportunities for names looking to make their mark at the big league level. The Royals used their corresponding moves to both right some wrongs they made earlier this week, but also give a second look to a once promising name, that name being outfielder John Rave.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/GexndtgHkL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 18, 2025

Kyle Isbel's injury paves way for John Rave's Royals return

It wasn't always a certainty that John Rave would be back in the major leagues this season. His roughly three-month stint before being demoted at the end of August was less than ideal.

In 156 plate appearances across 63 games, the 27-year-old slashed just .199/.286/.324 with four home runs, 13 RBI and a 69 wRC+.

Pair that with the fact the Royals spent a fair portion of time and resources at the trade deadline revamping their outfield, acquiring Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier, plus the return of Jac Caglianone was nearing at the time and suddenly, the major league outfield seemed to be outgrowing him.

That being said, injuries are unpredictable and when you're a member of the 40-man roster, it opens the door for a return when your major league organization is in a pinch.

And it's not as if Rave didn't warrant a comeback. His numbers may not have been groundbreaking, but he did a solid job in Omaha since being demoted.

In 72 plate appearances in 16 games, Rave slashed .242/.347/.419 with two homers, nine RBI and a 103 wRC+.

This time around , given the depth the Royals have built in the outfield, he won't have to occupy a regular role like he did for much of his first major league stint.

So while he may not be able to fill the role of defensive genius that Isbel occupied for Kansas City in center field, perhaps he can relay some of the footing he found in Triple-A to provide a spark off KC's bench down the stretch.