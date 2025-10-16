Royals have pair of prospects that could eventually be major playoff sensations

As Kansas City Royals fans watch other teams in the playoffs instead of their favorite club, there's plenty of time to dream. There's especially time to dream about the franchise's best young pitchers, Kendry Chourio and David Shields.

Both pitchers are still at the very least a year away from the Major Leagues, and yet, they're both good enough that they could climb up the ranks rather quickly.

Is there a chance that these two could put up the kind of performances that MLB fans are watching guys like the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski or the Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage are doing this fall?

Kendry Chourio and David Shields could be on their way to becoming youthful playoff sensations

Chourio, who still has a couple more years until he hits 20, is one of the hottest young pitching prospects in all of baseball, let alone the Kansas City Royals minor league system.

He started pitching well outside the states, and when KC brought him over here, he continued rolling. He finished the season with the team's Single-A franchise, so he's quite a few years away from the Bigs, but he's on the right track - especially after a dazzling MiLB playoff debut with Columbia last month.

Kendry Chourio spins 5 one-run frames in his playoff debut for the @ColaFireflies ... at 17 years old ⭐️



The @Royals' No. 8 prospect has a 67/5 K/BB ratio in his first pro campaign: pic.twitter.com/7zexwiXSTc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 12, 2025

Shields, while still far off himself, seems closer to getting the call to Kansas City and getting a shot at doing his best Misiorowski or Yesavage impression sooner rather than later - though there's a chance both pitchers could be pitching in Kauffman in the same rotation by the end of 2027.

Shields also finished the 2025 campaign with Single-A Columbia but he spent a more extended period of time learning the league and the level and will almost certainly either open 2026 at Double-A or move up shortly after the season starts - especially after taking home Carolina League Pitcher of the Year this season.

When and if both pitchers find a way to get promoted to the Kansas City Royals in the last few years, it certainly feels as if they could have the opportunity to be just as electric as the current Brewers' and Blue Jays' rookie pitchers.