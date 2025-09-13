Royals’ breakout teen pitcher enters MiLB playoffs with a major statement

Kendry Chourio's first season as a professional baseball player is just about over. If his most recent outing is his last one, the Kansas City Royals' youthful phenom certainly put quite the exclamation point on the campaign.

Chourio has been impressing people wherever he goes this season, despite being just 17 years old. While he did struggle a bit towards the end of his regular season, he was able to collect himself and pitch some of his best baseball in the playoffs.

Kendry Chourio’s playoff gem caps incredible rise in Kansas City Royals system

Chourio's Low-A Columbia Fireflies took a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the Carolina League playoffs behind his five innings of one-run ball. The Kansas City Royals' farmhand struck out four and walked none in five innings of work, allowing just four hits to Myrtle Beach.

Kendry Chourio spins 5 one-run frames in his playoff debut for the @ColaFireflies ... at 17 years old ⭐️



The @Royals' No. 8 prospect has a 67/5 K/BB ratio in his first pro campaign: pic.twitter.com/7zexwiXSTc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 12, 2025

There's no telling just how far the Fireflies might go in the playoffs. Still, it looks like Chourio has officially taken the title of "Ace" of the minor league squad as they look to put a cherry on the top of their 2025 sundae.

If this was his last outing, it's still a heck of a run that began in the Dominican Summer League before advancing to the Arizona Complex League and ultimately the Carolina League for six starts.

In the process, he's gotten comparisons to both Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and, a little closer to home, former Royals star Zack Greinke.

Not only has Kendry Chourio risen through the minor league ranks, but he's also skyrocketed through the Kansas City Royals' prospect rankings. When he was signed this winter, he wasn't ranked at all. As analysts got to know him, they were suitably impressed, and he'll likely finish 2025 as the organization's No. 8 prospect.