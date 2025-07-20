17-year-old KC Royals prospect called 'one of the best young pitching prospects'

If Kansas City Royals fans need a reason for optimism, it’s growing in bunches down on the farm. The franchise turned an ideological corner around the 2023 MLB Draft, but as with most things in baseball development, the results take years—not days.

Patience will be key as investments in players like pitcher Steven Zobac, infielder Javier Vaz, and third baseman Austin Charles inch closer to potentially paying off. The draft is one beast to follow. But the biggest lottery tickets often come via the international free agent market—and in right-hander Kendry Chourio, the Royals may finally have a winning ticket.

Baseball America's Ben Badler labeled Chourio as a name to know after Kansas City signed the Venezuelan for $247,500 in this past international signing class. That dollar amount is looking like a steal compared to Chourio's peers, after Badler called him "one of the best young pitching prospects in the game below the full-season leagues."

With only two stateside starts to his name, there is still a ton of baseball ahead of the 17-year-old, but the initial results are promising.

Swung by Goodyear to catch Royals No. 23 prospect Kendry Chourio in his second stateside start.



The 17-year-old sat 95-98 mph with the fastball, mixed a 77-79 curveball and flashed an 85-88 changeup.



He had a 2.04 ERA with 22 Ks in 17.2 innings in the DSL before his promotion. pic.twitter.com/7a0KBxnZpg — Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) July 16, 2025

KC Royals prospect Kendry Chourio is red hot down in the desert.

Though just 17 years old, Chourio is turning heads with dominant results in limited stateside action. In his first two Arizona Complex League starts, the righty has tallied seven innings with 12 strikeouts and no earned runs. Perhaps most impressively, he’s walked just one batter across his first 24 2/3 professional innings—a staggering mark for a teenage pitcher still growing into his frame.

At 6-foot, 160 pounds, Chourio still has plenty of physical development ahead. But that hasn’t stopped him from sitting in the mid-90s and touching 98 mph with his fastball. He pairs that heater with a sharp curveball and a changeup that already flashes potential thanks to consistent arm speed and feel for the zone. It’s a strong foundation for a future starter, and Chourio’s ceiling only seems to rise with each outing.

Kansas City rosters some high-quality homegrown international free agents, such as catchers Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin, and infielder Maikel Garcia. But the system hasn’t consistently produced MLB contributors in recent years.

Kansas City has historically been conservative in the international market, but that approach has changed. Nearly one-third of the organization’s current top 30 prospects were signed via international free agency, signaling a stronger and more strategic investment in that space.

No, it’s not a certainty that Chourio will become the next homegrown Royals ace. But some aggressive fans are already drawing comparisons to the late Yordano Ventura. That’s a lofty and emotional comp, one that speaks to just how electric Chourio’s early showings have been. Whether or not he reaches that level, the Royals may finally have a new international phenom to dream on.

Just let the kid turn 18 first.