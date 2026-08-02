Royals have no excuse now to avoid promoting surging Triple-A outfielder after Lane Thomas trade

The Kansas City Royals finally got on the board at the trade deadline late Saturday night after trading away their thriving and coveted rental outfielder Lane Thomas to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects. This leaves a fairly gaping hole in the Royals' major league outfield. Thomas may've been acquired to primarily be a right-handed platoon specialist when he signed this winter, but injury and underperformance thrust him into more of a regular role as the season progressed.

So, how will the Royals replace his spot on the roster? Well, the season is all but over for the Royals in 2026 with the focus shifting to 2027, meaning it's time to test out some names and see what pieces they have internally for the future before offseason business gets underway. One name that should be all but a shoo-in for a promotion is former first-round pick Gavin Cross.

Cross has been lighting up the scene in Triple-A in recent weeks after being named International League Player of the Week last week and just earning Player of the Month honors for the Storm Chasers in July. Last month, Cross posted a .337/.361/.696 slash line with seven homers, 23 RBI and a 158 wRC+.

He already missed out on a recent opportunity at a call-up this past week when the Royals opted to promote the already existing 40-man member in John Rave over Cross when Vinnie Pasquantino hit the injured list. Now, with a 40-man roster spot open after Thomas' departure, the Royals don't have to get nearly as creative to give Cross his well-deserved time in the big league spotlight.

Does Gavin Cross have a future with the Royals beyond 2026?

If the Royals do promote Cross in the coming days, only time will tell what his future looks like with the team. After all, he hasn't had a major league at-bat yet. That being said, given his prior (and frankly existing) prospect pedigree along with his blisteringly hot-form in the minors of late there's certainly reason to believe he can be a part of this Royals outfield mix moving forward in some capacity.

Cross isn't just a former first-round draft pick, he's a former ninth overall pick that even despite his struggles in recent years in the minors, still ranks among the Royals' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline at No. 25.

Now, the crew over at Pipeline recently identified that Cross may be blocked as primary right fielder with the presence of rising star Jac Caglianone and they're entirely right. However, while they argued that this makes him a prime prospect to trade at the deadline, the argument could be made for him to be a reserve outfielder for the Royals moving forward.

One partial season of Triple-A success is hardly enough to make the Royals totally confident in his abilities as a future starter, but given the Royals shallow bench depth with the likes of Rave and Tyler Tolbert in the outfield, someone of Cross' pedigree and ability to play both corners make him a strong bench candidate for the future.

They've been patient with him to this point, so now that he's finally looking to come into his own at the higher stakes level, why not embrace that. After all, it's not as if they've been overly successful finding surefire outfield solutions in recent offseasons anyways.