Royals can't let red-hot former first-round prospect rush them into rash trade decision

The baseball world is nearing the MLB trade deadline and that means the Kansas City Royals should be close to officially entering their conservative sellers role. The Royals want to get better for the immediate future at the deadline as they look to put 2027 behind them and attempt to compete again in 2026. While they're reportedly not interested in trading controllable major league talent, there's been no report on what their standing with prospects are. After all, they did just trade a High-A arm in Max Martin to the Astros in exchange for a controllable relief project in Nate Pearson.

This has led some in the industry to look at the surging former first-round pick in Gavin Cross as potential trade piece, with MLB Pipeline listing him as a potential minor league name on the move on Thursday. There's plenty of reason as to why this is a alluring thought, as Cross has looked truly exceptional in recent games, highlighted by picking up International League Player of the Week honors last week.

Cross had already put his nightmare start to his Triple-A debut behind him, but since June 24, he's taken things to a whole new level. In this span, he's hitting .345 with a 1.058 OPS, eight homers, 25 RBI and a 160 wRC+. Most notably, he's just a game removed from an electrifying six-game home run streak from July 22 to July 28 where he posted a 1.576 OPS and 277 wRC+.

HE HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🤯



Gavin Cross has now homered in six consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/xa3WRaOLNY — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 29, 2026

He's been one of, if not the hottest hitter in the minors of late, so it's easy to see why someone of his prior pedigree, who's also still a Top 25 prospect in the Royals' system, could be a draw for teams at the deadline in search of young outfield help.

However, with how many holes the Royals have in their major league depth (outfield and bench in particular), as well as their current future-first outlook, perhaps now is not the time to get carried away with a Gavin Cross trade decision.

Royals would be better off keeping Gavin Cross at trade deadline despite hot stretch

One of the key reasons as to why Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline suggested Cross as a tradeable prospect option for the Royals was the notion that as a right fielder, he's be blocked by the likes of a potential star in the making in Jac Caglianone.

However, while that is certainly true, to say that Cross ever had a shot usurp someone like Caglianone seems like a bit of a stretch. While he may have Top 10 draft pedigree like Caglianone, Cross' overall inability to hit in the upper minors has been on full display in recent years. Despite his red-hot stretch in the late-spring and summer, Cross still only holds an 84 wRC+ this season. This was also preceded by a 92 wRC+ season in Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2025 which undid a lot of the success he had there in 2024 with a 114 wRC+.

Having this loom over any potential trade deadline negotiation for him would mean the Royals likely wouldn't get the return a hot-stretch like this may warrant, as there would certainly be a fear of regression especially in a new environment post-trade.

And for Kansas City, they've remained patient with him to this point. With Caglianone and Isaac Collins seeming like the only two surefire names to be in their major league outfield plans in 2027, having someone ready and on the cusp of a call-up like Cross is never a bad option to have. Considering the struggles Kansas City have had in recent offseasons when it comes to bringing in suitable outfield talent, they really can't afford to get to cute here.

Cross may not seem like a detrimental piece to lose at the deadline, but they've been waiting so long for him to show his first-round potential when it matters most. Now that he's finally doing it, it would seem like a waste to just cut him lose right now before he actually gets his chance in the limelight with the Royals.

Who knows, with plenty of expiring contract like Lane Thomas expected to be on the block in the coming days, perhaps it will come sooner than some might think.