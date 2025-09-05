Royals finally found their power again in series-salvaging win over Angels

To say this week started poorly for the Kansas City Royals might be an understatement.

Amid what's been a chaotic American League Wild Card race, the Royals had a prime opportunity in front of them to possibly make up a considerable amount of ground and push closer to their goal of clinching a postseason berth with the scuffling Los Angeles Angels coming to town to start the week.

However, as favorable as this matchup seemed on paper, games aren't won on paper. That's the reality the Royal quickly discovered in their first two games of the week, dropping both and scoring three or less runs against in each contest.

This put them behind the eight-ball entering Thursday's game, needing to win to avoid an embarrassing home sweep to a bottom-five team in the American League.

After things looked to be headed in the same direction after a brutal three-run top of the first for the visiting Halos, the Royals buckled down and showed some fight, clawing their way back in impressive fashion and showing a glimpse of just how lethal this offense can be on their best day.

Royals' power and resiliency was on full-display in crucial comeback victory over Angels

The Royals entered Thursday's contest as one of the league's worst offensive units since the beginning of last week.

While they struggled across the board offensively, one of the biggest things that their week-and-a-half dry spell really showcased was their lack of power.

Entering Thursday's contest, the Royals had just six home runs since Aug. 25, placing them in tie for 27th in baseball in that span. This is a stark contrast from the all the momentum they'd seemingly gained in the second half, as before this cold spell, Kansas City ranked tied for third in MLB in home runs since the All-Star break.

But on Thursday, they managed to tap into that second-half power surge and use it as their sole method to come back and take a series-salvaging victory.

Adam Frazier kicked things off in the first inning with a solo-blast before Vinnie Pasquantino would capture some of that form that earned him Player of the Week honors just a few weeks ago by hitting one of his own.

Then, Salvador Perez would step to the plate in the seventh inning and hit a huge solo shot himself, which was not only big in the sense that it tied the game for the Royals, but it was equally as important to hopefully kickstarting his season again, after what was a pretty miserable month of August for him at the dish.

Salvy ties it up! pic.twitter.com/CiwaECLTjQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2025

Finally, who else would be more fitting to come up big in the late-innings to complete the comeback than the face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr.

After already showing the Angels how much of a game-changer he can be with his glove earlier in the week, he showed them how he can alter games at the plate too, belting the Royals' fourth and final solo-blast in the bottom of the eighth to set up Carlos Estévez to convert his 37th save to put a bow on a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

Bobby for the lead! pic.twitter.com/cYk3lztNwy — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2025

Now, claiming victory off solely solo-homers is not a sustainable way to consistently win ball games by any stretch, especially when they account for 80% of your teams hits like they did for KC on Thursday night.

That being said, games like this can serve as jumping points. Something to light a fire under the rest of the offense to follow-suit moving forward.

The Royals will hope to carry some of that momentum and look to become more of a complete offense again when they have another seemingly favorable matchup ahead of them this weekend as the rebuilding Minnesota Twins come to town.