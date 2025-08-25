Royals slugger’s red-hot stretch earns him AL Player of the Week honors

If the Kansas City Royals are going to keep marching towards a Wild Card berth, they're going to need their best players to stand up and produce. So far so good when it comes to Vinnie Pasquantino.

The man lovingly referred to as "the Pasquatch" has had an excellent second half of the season. It's not out of the realm of possibility that's one of the reasons why KC has managed to at least be within shouting distance of the playoffs.

Vinnie Pasquantino wins American League Player of the Week as Kansas City Royals surge

The Kansas City Royals star was honored on Monday for the way he's played of late, as he was named American League Player of the Week, while Ranger Suarez was named National League Player of the Week for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The VP of Run Production.



Vinnie Pasquantino has been named the American League Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/eFLNdViHTP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 25, 2025

Pasquantino earned his third career honor and second of the season after previously winning Kansas City's most recent award on June 9. In winning this week's award, Pasquatch has etched his name further into Royals' history as he is just the seventh Kansas City player to win at least three career awards joining Hall of Famer George Brett (who won it 12 times); Billy Butler (4 times); Hal McRae (4 times); Bret Saberhagen (4 times); Mike Sweeney (4 times); and Carlos Beltrán (3 times).

Pasquantino is in the middle of his career-best season, slashing .264/.324/.480 with 28 home runs. He'd never had 20 homers in a season before the 2025 campaign.

In the seven games that earned him the AL Player of the Week award, the Kansas City Royals slugger posted a .379/.438/1.069/1.506 slash line with six homers and 12 RBI. During the stretch, he homered in five straight games and six of seven games.