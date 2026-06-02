Royals fans are about to rage against Dodgers Twitter for Bobby Witt Jr. trade take

Despite a 9-3 win on Monday bringing a bit of momentary excitement for the Kansas City Royals, the fact of the matter is we're in the month of June and the Royals find themselves 14 games under .500. While it remains to be seen whether they'll be buyers or sellers at the deadline given the fact they were postseason hopefuls entering the year, there's some names that seem untouchable even if they do enter a fire sale in the coming months.

Leading that list of those names is of course franchise cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr., who's currently in the midst of an MVP caliber season. Despite the Royals squandering potentially the best season of his career and other marquee names like Tarik Skubal being on the market, given the major extension he signed a few seasons ago and the fact his generational importance to this franchise, it seems next to impossible that the Royals would entertain an offer from him.

In theory, there are likely only a few teams that could even come close to meeting the wild asking price the Royals would require to remotely come close to humoring someone on a deal for Witt, but one would be the reigning back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Given their farm system that features seven Top 100 prospects, it hasn't stopped Dodgers fans from floating the idea of swinging for the fences on the Royals star shortstop.

Think Dodgers will kick the tires on a Bobby Witt Jr. trade with the Royals. Annual $30 million backloaded kicks in 2028. Dodgers have been building up the farm for a splash like him. pic.twitter.com/sbMZWSEIB1 — Klein25 (@Klein25) June 2, 2026

Again, considering the Royals entered the year with the hopes of returning to the postseason, trading their 25-year-old mega star makes little no sense, even if they are in a downward tailspin after their horrific month of May. He's leaps and bounds better than anyone else on the Royals roster at the moment, so it would be terrifying to think where the Royals would be without him.

Dodgers would not be bad trade partner for Royals - just not for Bobby Witt Jr.

While they have the fortune to buy whoever they want on the free agent market - and have done just that in recent years - what the Dodgers don't get enough credit for is the fact their farm system is just as strong.

As mentioned already, they have a system that features a wealth of Top 100 talent, which could provide the Royals lower-ranked farm system with some much needed reinforcements. While they may not have the available trade capital to warrant one of those Top 100 names - not the top end ones at least, perhaps they could target lower names on their organizational Top 30 list. After all, how will they promote any of them if they keep buying every marquee free agent?

As has become custom in L.A., the Dodgers have multiple high profile starting pitching names on the IL at the moment. Perhaps Royals starters like Kris Bubic (when healthy) or veterans Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo are options if to bolster their staff. The same goes for relievers, as the injury bug has bitten them there too. Daniel Lynch IV and Matt Strahm are potentially a pair of high-leverage arms that the Dodgers could very well covet.

In return, perhaps the Royals could address their lack of pitching depth in the upper minors or find some older prospect talent to better balance out their system that's headlined by a wave of promising teenaged prospects like Kendry Chourio, David Shields and Josh Hammond, that still need plenty of time to develop before the thought of a major league call-up is discussed.

The Dodgers aren't a bad trade partner should the Royals want to sell this summer - so long as they keep their hands off Witt.