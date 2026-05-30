5 early names Royals should consider shopping ahead of upcoming MLB trade deadline

No matter how you feel about the Kansas City Royals this season, they are who their record says they are. At 22-35 following another embarrassing loss on Friday, they have dug themselves quite a hole to climb out of if they somehow (miraculously) decide to go on a winning streak. The Royals sit 11 games behind the division leader, the Cleveland Guardians (I’m never predicting another team to win the division for at least the next 365 days), and they’re the 10th team in line for an AL Wild Card spot.

June 1 is right around the corner, which means it’s a good time to start talking about trade scenarios with the Aug. 3 trade deadline nearly two months away. The Royals have had mixed results with their trades over the last few years. Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert for Freddy Fermin was a hit.Bailey Falter for Evan Sisk on the other hand, not so much. But this season, they have the chance to stockpile high-end depth in their farm system if they deal the right players.

It’s known around the league that the Royals have top-end pitching in spades and a lack offensive firepower and overall depth. So, let’s take a look at some players the Royals should be shopping around if they intend on being sellers at the deadline and shifting their focus to 2027 and beyond.

Michael Wacha has been a veteran stalwart in the Royals' rotation this season

Wacha has been the Royals' best pitcher this season and would be a valuable asset for a team trying to contend for the World Series. He’s eighth in baseball in innings pitched, tied for second in BAPIP (.230), and his 83.1% left-on-base percentage ranks him firmly amongst the Top 15. His nine quality starts are also tied with Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez for the most in the league. Everyone can use an arm like that, and the Royals should be interested in moving him if they continue to slide in the standings.

He possesses a deadly changeup that the league is hitting just .141 against, with a .234 SLG. With a quality offspeed pitch like that, Wacha can work two or three times through a lineup, making it easy for him to last into the latter innings of a game.

Wacha signed a three-year extension with the Royals, but this season has spiraled outside of what the front office imagined at the start of the year. At $17 million AAV, he won’t break the bank necessarily for a contending team compared to other high-end starters.

He has postseason experience and is one of the most reliable mid-rotation arms on the market. If someone wants to trade for him, it’s wise to do so now, while he’s in the midst of a banner season and 34-years-old.

Daniel Lynch IV has been the ultimate breakout sensation for the Royals

He’s come a long way from those dreaded Mike Matheny years. Lynch was a troubled starter when he entered the league and looked like a draft bust. Now, he's one of baseball's best relief pitchers, that no one knows about.

The move to the bullpen may have prolonged his career. He’s turned into a pitcher with elite swing-and-miss stuff, posting a 93rd percentile K-rate (29.7) and a 95th percentile whiff rate (35.1). His1.59 ERA is in great shape for a high-leverage role, and his xERA of 2.58 and 2.45 FIP suggest it’s no fluke. He’s 29 and playing on a one-year, $1.03 million deal, so the Royals may opt to keep him.

He provides flexibility as a reliever and a starter, which is difficult to come by in this league. If a team feels they could entertain converting him back to a starter, he could garner even more interest around the league.

Add that he has two more years of team control and it would make even more sense if a team is interested in him as a buy-low candidate. However, I don't foresee the Royals rushing to move him unless they get a package including a prospect that can help the major league team right away.

Lynch IV is statistically their best bullpen arm to offer, and if they can get back a top-10 prospect in return, they would have to consider moving him.

Matt Strahm offers contenders veteran experience at a rental price

If the Royals choose to keep Lynch IV, it would make sense to trade Strahm at the deadline. Strahm has similar stuff to Lynch, but without the elite swing-and-miss. Still, he’s a left-handed, high-leverage bullpen arm with postseason experience. He was having a solid season, although not spectacular (3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 innings).

The problem is he’s on the 15-day IL with knee inflammation, but reports indicate he’s nearing a return to the pen. If and when he returns to the Royals, he will need to build on his season to garner trade interest later in the summer.

His $7.5 million price tag is relatively cheap for a bullpen arm who becomes a UFA at then end of the year, making him attractive to any team in the hunt for the postseason.

Starling Marte has quietly become a great veteran bench presence for Royals

A career .285 hitter in this day and age is something most teams would be interested in. Starling Marte may have faded into the background playing as a backup in Kansas City, but his bat-to-ball skills have not.

At 37, he’s near the end of the road, but he could still provide quality at-bats to a lineup in need of someone to give their stars a breather.

Starling Marte doubles to score Lane Thomas. pic.twitter.com/pFXApw4BFx — Royals.TV (@kcroyalstv) April 8, 2026

He’s hitting a respectable .268 on the season with a .333 OBP and a .655 OPS. If nothing more, he’s a great veteran presence in the clubhouse.

If the Royals do fall out of contention, there won’t be a need to keep him on the roster unless they want to make him the new hitting coach (sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

Contenders looking for someone to hit southpaws should consider Lane Thomas

The Royals love taking chances on players who missed the season prior due to injury but who showed elite skills before their injuries. Thomas fits the description perfectly.

After a lost 2025, the Royals banked on Thomas bouncing back to something close to his 2023/2024 form. That hasn’t happened, but he could still add value as a fourth outfielder.

He can play all outfield positions, and according to Baseball Savant, his arm still provides plus value. Add his elite speed on the base paths, and his splits vs left-handed pitching (.268/.436/.390 and an .826 OPS), and it wouldn’t surprise me if a team comes calling about his services later this summer.