Royals double-down on broadcast changes by adding fan-favorite World Series champion

The Kansas City Royals have entered a new broadcasting era after unveiling the all new Royals.TV Network earlier this winter to broadcast locally in 2026.

And while a majority of their familiar faces from the FanDuel Sports Network days and earlier will still be around, such as TV play-by-play voice Ryan Lefebvre, color commentator and analyst Rex Hudler and pre- and post-game host Joel Goldberg, the Royals have been introducing some new names to the broadcasting team this week.

First it was host and sideline reporter Bridget Howard, who debuted in Thursday's spring training game against the Texas Rangers.

Then, on Friday, the team announced that they'd added former All-Star, World Series champion and fan-favorite Eric Hosmer, who will be joining the analyst team alongside Lefebvre in a rotation with Hudler and his former teammate Jeremy Guthrie.

Fan-favorite Eric Hosmer adds new level of Royals flare to broadcast booth

While Hudler and Guthrie can provide the former player aspect to the booth, and the latter can bring a Royals feel to the booth, neither of them quite reach the level of stardom or generate that beloved feeling among the fanbase in their playing days that Hosmer does and has.

One of the more vocal personalities in the most successful time in franchise history since the George Brett 1985 World Series days, Hosmer is truly a fan-favorite character.

And while plenty of fun personalities have come through the clubhouse, Hosmer had the skill and numbers to truly make himself a beloved figure in Kansas City baseball lore.

In seven seasons donning Royal blue, Hosmer made 4393 plate appearances across 1048 games, where he slashed .284/.342/.439 with 127 home runs and 566 RBI.

On top of the stats, the accolades were their too. He made the AL All-Star team in 2016 and won All-Star Game MVP honors as well, he captured four Gold Glove Awards at first base, one Silver Slugger Award and of course was instrumental in the team's 2015 World Series title run.

And fans will always remember how he raced home in the top of the ninth to tie things in the World Series clutching game that year.

Now, firmly entering this new chapter of his career after the success of his podcast, appearances on pre- and post-game shows on Apple.TV games and desk appearances on MLB Network, Hosmer appears ready to make his mark with the organization he seems to love so much.

"I was 18 years old when this organization believed in me, and now I get to repay that belief from a different seat," Hosmer told Anne Rogers of MLB.com. "The guys on this roster are building their own story, and we all know what happens when this city believes."

"I want to be here when that energy comes back around," he said.

Hosmer will get his first call in the booth in spring training when the Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 13.