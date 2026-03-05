Royals add hometown native to TV broadcast team in pre-Opening Day change

The 2026 season is just around the corner as in just over three weeks the Kansas City Royals will be taking the field at Truist Park to get the new campaign underway.

And while the team has managed to make some last minute additions on the field to bolster their squad before the season gets underway - adding veteran Starling Marte to a one-year deal over the weekend - the Royals have made some changes to their broadcasting team as well.

The team announced on Wednesday that there will be a new voice on Royals broadcasts this year, as they've brought on Kansas City Native Bridget Howard to join the new Royals.TV crew as a host and sideline reporter.

Bridget Howard brings a hometown flair to new Royals broadcasting era

Not only is Howard a hometown native but she's also no stranger to the Royals organizations as well. In fact, she also has familial ties to the Royals, being the daughter of former Kansas City infielder David Howard, who played in the organization for seven seasons from 1991-97.

She also has an abundance of prior broadcasting experience in the area, having served in a similar role to the one she just obtained with the Royals at her alma mater, Kansas State University on K-State HD.TV.

On top of that, she hosts the "The Rise" podcast, was a studio host on the Mountain West Network from 2020-24 and is currently a side-line reporter on TNT for various college and women's sports.

According to an interview with MLB.com, Howard says this opportunity is "truly a full-circle moment".

"This is where the dream began, so the opportunity to represent my hometown team means more than I can put into word," Howard said. "I look forward to connecting with Royals fans and helping tell the stories that make this organization and this city so special."

Royals' President of Business Operations Cullen Maxey offered the team's perspective on their exciting new hire praising Howard's "storytelling talents".

“We know that Bridget’s professionalism and energy will only complement an already terrific broadcast team,” Maxey said. “She knows our fans because she grew up as one, and she knows Kansas City because she grew up here."

Howard joins the beloved broadcast team featuring the likes of television play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre, color commentator and analyst Rex Hudler and pre- and-post-game host Joel Goldberg among others.

The 2026 season will be the start of the all new Royals.TV following the team's decision to part ways FanDuel Sports Network after the media company's complex financial issues this winter.