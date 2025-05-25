Former KC Royals legends make hilarious return to Kauffman in Savannah Bananas debut

Thanks to a growing relationship with Major League Baseball, the Savannah Bananas brought three KC Royals legends back to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night in the most hilarious way possible. That was especially the case when Eric Hosmer didn't just hit for the stunt-laden team, but even toed the rubber as a pitcher.

Hosmer officially ended his major league career last year, and since then, he's been more vocal on social media while still being a presence around his old team. That included a return to Kansas City with several members of the Royals' last World Championship team.

On Friday, he returned to Kauffman with a few of his old teammates once more, but unlike the last time they showed up, they also played a little baseball again.

The KC Royals legends' return to Kauffman with the Savannah Bananas - including Eric Hosmer on the mound - was pure chaos.

The Savannah Bananas have long made a habit of bringing back famous substitutions when they go to locations like Kauffman Stadium, and that's why KC Royals fans got a special treat on Friday night when Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, and Alex Gordon all saw some action in the game.

In the bottom of the second inning, Bananas players broke out into song, singing "Friends in Low Places." Hosmer stepped out of the dugout and into the batter's box. Unfortunately, he struck out after a loud welcome from the home crowd.

However, Hosmer wasn't done. He also pitched the top of the third inning against The Firefighters and didn't allow a run, as the Bananas ended up winning the game 3-1.

Before Savannah finished off the Firefighters, Moustakas and Gordon both got to take their turns at bat. The man lovingly known as Moose strode to the plate in the fifth inning and grounded out, but he still got one more ovation from Royals fans. Then, it was the newest inductee to the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame's turn. Gordon walked to the plate in the eighth inning to even more screaming adoration, but he couldn't come through with a big hit as he struck out in his only appearance.

While none of the KC Royals legends could come through with some historic homerun swats, their return to Kauffman was still fun; at least as members of the Savannah Bananas, they got to go out as winners one more time.