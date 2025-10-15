Royals could lose longtime executive to promotion to Rockies GM gig

The Kansas City Royals have seemingly come a long way as an organization in the past three years, and a good sign of an organization's health is when another team wants to take a team's current leaders for their own.

That could be the case with the general manager-less Colorado Rockies interviewing current Royals assistant general manager Scott Sharp for their vacant role leading the team's front office.

Could a Royals exec be moving to higher highs with the Colorado Rockies?

The Athletic's Brittany Chiroli reported that the NL West club had interviewed at least three people for their general manager job, Sharp included. The other two people the report listed were Toronto Blue Jays vice president of baseball strategy James Click and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman.

This is not the first time Sharp has been in the running for a team's top job, notably being considered for the San Francisco Giants' general manager role last offseason. Sharp removed himself from the list of candidates due to family considerations at the time, but perhaps a move two states over would be a better fit for Sharp.

The New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, and the Washington Nationals also expressed interest in Sharp in their respective general manager searches in recent years, but Sharp remained in Kansas City. Could Colorado be the right fit?

This was Sharp's 19th season with the Royals after joining the organization in 2006 as the assistant director of player development. Sharp has held a variety of roles during his nearly two decades with the Royals, earning a promotion to assistant general manager in 2015 and adding senior vice president to his title in 2022.

Currently, his entire title is Sr. Vice President, Major League Operations/Assistant General Manager. Imagine putting that on a nametag. All jokes aside, Sharp's time in Kansas City coincides with some mighty highs and disappointing lows for the franchise, but the former Cincinnati Reds catching prospect has caught the eye of owners around the league looking for the next front office leader, apparently.

This is also not the first time a Royals staff member has been considered for a promotion elsewhere this offseason. Royals third base coach Vance Wilson is reportedly a strong candidate for one of the many open manager jobs around the league, a list that seems to continually grow as the fall progresses.

Wilson, like Sharp, has an extensive track record in Kansas City and move would be a long-standing member of the franchise moving on to a bigger role.