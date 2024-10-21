KC Royals assistant GM drops out of race for SF Giants top job

A rising tide lifts all boats, and a team's winning record makes anyone associated with it a more attractive candidate for new hires. The Kansas City Royals experienced a historic win improvement from 2023 to 2024, with hundreds of individuals playing some role in that turnaround.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo is the head and face of this success, but his trio of assistant GMs also played understated yet significant roles. Scott Sharp's longevity and position made him an appealing candidate for a general manager role, but he recently withdrew from consideration for one of the most coveted general manager openings.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Sunday that Sharp had "withdrawn from the process" of finding the San Francisco Giants' new general manager. Rosenthal's report cited "family considerations" as the reason for the longtime executive's decision, but noted that he "remains interested in leading an organization in the future."

Sharp has spent the last 18 seasons in Kansas City, currently serving as the senior vice president of major league operations and assistant general manager. He joined the organization in 2006 as the assistant director of player development after spending eight seasons as an area scout. That experience, combined with Sharp's role in developing or acquiring 18 different All-Star players, likely piqued the Giants' interest.

San Francisco's front office, now led by former All-Star catcher Buster Posey, is searching for a general manager with extensive scouting knowledge and expertise. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported that the Giants are looking for someone with this background who can also "be the more public-facing member of the front office" alongside Posey. The Giants have cast a wide net in their search, considering candidates such as the Oakland Athletics' assistant general manager Billy Owens, former Los Angeles Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Logan White, and former Washington Nationals director of player development De Jon Watson.

Sharp, a Maryland native, started his professional career in 1994 when the Cincinnati Reds drafted him in the 25th round. He spent four seasons in the Reds' minor-league system, playing his last games in 1997. His scouting career began shortly after that, as he landed an area scout role with the Dodgers in 1999 and won their Scout of the Year honors in 2000.

The executive and his peers are now focused on the offseason, aiming to build on the Royals' 2024 season. The team's 86-win season exceeded everyone's expectations, but that success is now behind them. Sharp is looking ahead to the next season and beyond, firmly committed to the Royals.