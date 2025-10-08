MLB insider hints teams agree with Vinnie Pasquantino's take on rising Royals coach

The baseball world may be fixated on the current MLB postseason and rightfully so, as it's failed to disappoint in generating exciting games thus far.

However, for the majority of teams in MLB, their focus is on the offseason and looking for ways to better their chances of creating those October moments for themselves in the future, rather than sit idly and watch from the sidelines.

Of the leading non-postseason storylines are he numerous available open managerial positions, with several insider reports and rumors flying already.

While the Royals aren't in search of manager this winter, that doesn't mean the rest of the coaching staff isn't available for teams to look at for their vacant skipper's roles.

Of the rumored names to generating some buzz is Kansas City's third base coach Vance Wilson, who Royals fans have surely started bracing for his potential departure, especially after a star like Vinnie Pasquantino publicly vouched for him in recent days. And according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, that recent buzz has seemed to sustain itself.

Royals' Vance Wilson appears to be a hot commodity on managerial market according to The Athletic insider

Ghiroli outlined the popular traditional hiring practice of teams seeking a manager in which they tend to look for "the inverse of the last person in the job".

In this case, any team that just dismissed a long-time veteran manager - such as the Atlanta Braves after dismissing Brian Snitker or San Francisco after firing Bob Melvin - might tend to look for a manger without previous experience leading a clubhouse.

Wilson falls firmly into this category and Ghiroli mentions him on the shortlist of names that could drum up consideration.

"Candidates without managerial experience who could get strong consideration for some of these openings include Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Cleveland Guardians coaches Kai Correa and Craig Albernaz, Kansas City Royals third-base coach Vance Wilson and Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard," she wrote.

Ghiroli isn't the first insider to mention Wilson as a potential hot commodity on the managerial market, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network mentioned Wilson's name specifically last week.

This newest mention of course comes on the back of Royals star Vinnie Pasquantino showing his support for his third base coach in recent days, calling Wilson "the definition of a leader" and saying "no one sees the game like him".

Time will tell if Wilson gets his shot to manage after eight years with the Royals, but the ball is already rolling on signings after Texas hired Skip Schumaker to be their manager on Saturday.