Royals could have ultimate buy-low opportunity with former Yankees reliever

The Kansas City Royals' 2024 campaign was a turnaround season for the history books, but that certainly doesn't mean that every section of the roster was performing well. It's no secret that the Royals' bullpen was a problem area last year, and going into 2025, very little has been done to ensure the relief corps will come back stronger after the offseason.

With mere weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the Royals are running out of options to bolster their bullpen — but one redemption-seeking reliever could be the buy-low opportunity the team has been waiting for. Former New York Yankees reliever Lou Trivino is still available in free agency, and according to SI's Pat Ragazzo, the Royals are among the list of teams showing interest in his services.

"Free agent RHP Lou Trivino threw a bullpen session at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach in front of scouts this morning," Ragazzo wrote on January 21. "Yankees, Dodgers, Guardians, Cubs, Giants, Reds, Royals were among those in attendance and teams came away impressed, I’m told. Got his sinker up to 94 mph and is already drawing interest from several teams."

Trivino hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since the 2022 season, but before a shoulder injury resulted in his extended stint on the injured list, the reliever was at the top of his game. With the Royals still in need of bullpen reinforcements and time running out before spring training, should Kansas City consider giving the 33-year-old comeback candidate a chance to impress?

Lou Trivino is looking for a comeback

Originally selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Trivino worked his way up through the organization's minor league affiliates before finally being added to the A's 40-man roster at the end of 2017. He made his major league debut on April 17, 2018, and having quickly established himself as the team's set-up man, Trivino finished his rookie season with an 8-3 record, 2.92 ERA, 23 holds, 4 saves, and 82 strikeouts in 74.0 innings across 69 appearances.

After four and a half seasons with the Athletics, Trivino was traded to the Yankees on August 1, 2022 — and New York definitely seemed to suit him. In 25.1 innings before the end of the regular season, Trivino posted an impressive 1.66 ERA with 2 holds, 1 save, and 22 strikeouts, but unfortunately, the right-hander hasn't thrown a major league pitch since.

Trivino suffered a right elbow strain in spring training before the 2023 season, and after a setback in his recovery, he underwent Tommy John surgery that ruled him out for the rest of the year. At the end of the season, he was non-tendered by the Yankees and subsequently became a free agent, but in February 2024, Trivino re-signed with New York on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with a $5 million club option for 2025.

Despite his new contract and high hopes for a return to the mound, Trivino faced further setbacks last year. After a brief rehab assignment in the minors, the 33-year-old was once again sidelined by a shoulder issue, and 2024 became his second consecutive season without an appearance in the majors. As expected, the Yankees declined Trevino's club option at the end of the season, and he became a free agent.

Should the KC Royals target Lou Trivino before spring training?

The Royals' bullpen woes are well-known at this point, but despite having been linked to multiple relievers this offseason — including right-hander Kirby Yates before he signed with the Dodgers last week — Kansas City doesn't seem to have any sense of urgency about bolstering the relief corps. It's unclear whether that's due to payroll constraints, blind optimism about the state of the pitching staff, or something else entirely, but regardless, the Royals should be talking to Trivino's people.

Clearly, there's risk associated with acquiring Trivino. He hasn't thrown a major league pitch since October 5, 2022, and considering the setbacks that have already plagued his recovery, there's no way of knowing how durable or effective he will be — if he even manages to stay healthy.

But that's a risk the Royals should take. Trivino's second-half of 2022 with the Yankees was fierce, and if he's able to get back to that form — or even close to it — he'll be a much-needed hard-throwing arm for the Royals to utilize in high-leverage situations. Ragazzo commented that Trivino "got his sinker up to 94 mph" during his bullpen session, and while that's still a long way from his career peak, it's clear he's on his way, and that's before even being attached to a team and their coaches.

It's also worth noting that because of the circumstances, Trivino is almost certain to be a steal. His 2024 deal with the Yankees guaranteed just $1.5 million, and with another season having passed since he last threw from a big league mound, the reliever is unlikely to demand much more than that this year.

Trivino offers the ultimate buy-low opportunity for the Royals to boost their ailing bullpen before spring training. Maybe he'll flop, but maybe Kansas City will land a fierce set-up man for $1.5 million. And who doesn't love a comeback story?