Ranking free agent relief pitchers for KC Royals to target heading into 2025

With the recent re-signing of Michael Wacha, the Kansas City Royals appear to have locked in their starting rotation for 2025 — but that doesn't mean the team is finished signing pitchers. The Royals' bullpen still needs some rather urgent attention before next season, and there are multiple free agent relievers that should be considered. In 2024, the Royals bullpen ranked 20th in MLB with a combined ERA of 4.13, 23rd in WHIP at 1.33, and 30th — dead last — in strikeouts with 463. The acquisition of Lucas Erceg on July 30 provided a bright spot in the otherwise shaky relief corps, and now, the team needs to prioritize bolstering the bullpen around their new star closer. Let's look at the top free agent relievers for the Royals to target this winter, ranking them from fourth to first. 4. Kirby Yates, RHP After stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves, Kirby Yates signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers before the 2024 season. He became a free agent on October 31, and Sportrac projects he'll secure a one-year, $6 million deal this winter, which would make the right-hander a very budget-friendly option for the Royals. In 2024, Yates posted a 7-2 record with a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 33 saves, and 85 strikeouts in 61 innings of work. His ERA and WHIP were the best of his 10-season career in the majors, and according to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 98% percentile of all MLB pitchers in strikeout rate. Yates will turn 38 before Opening Day, but his 2024 stats prove that he's a long way from falling off. He could slot into the Royals' bullpen as a set-up man for Erceg, or a high-leverage reliever for other late-inning situations.

3. Clay Holmes, RHP The Yankees acquired Clay Holmes in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in July 2021, and by April 2022, he was locked in as the team's closer. During the 2022 season, he posted an 2.54 ERA and saved 20 out of 25 opportunities, and the following year, he recorded a 2.86 ERA and closed 24 out of 27 opportunities. Unfortunately, 2024 was shakier year for the 31-year-old. Holmes started the year as the Yankees' closer, and even received the second All-Star selection of his career. Trouble came in the second half of the regular season with Holmes struggling down the stretch, and in August, he lost the closer role to Luke Weaver. In 63 innings of work this season, Holmes went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, marking the worst stats he's posted since he's been in New York. To be clear, a 3.14 ERA is a long way from disappointing, and according to Baseball Savant, he was still in the 88% percentile in fastball velocity — it's just a drop from what Yankees fans had come to expect from the right-hander. Holmes is arguably better-suited to a set-up man role in the bullpen than closer, which would work well for the Royals, who already have a fierce closer in Erceg. On October 31, The Athletic's Jim Bowden named the Royals as a "best team fit" for Holmes, predicting he'd be looking at a two-year, $18.5 million deal this winter. Sportrac places Holmes' market value higher than that, predicting he will sign a four-year, $54.9 million contract. Still, Holmes is well within the Royals' price range, and he could be the high-leverage boost their bullpen so desperately needs. 2. Jeff Hoffman, RHP Jeff Hoffman had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies, and that's saying a lot considering how dominant he was last year. It's been an incredible two years for the 31-year-old, who joined the Phillies organization on a minor-league contract at the start of the 2023 season and wasn't added to the major-league roster until May that year. Having signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract to stay with the Phillies this season, Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings of work, closing 10 out of 13 save opportunities and earning his first career All-Star selection. According to Baseball Savant, the right-hander was in the 96% percentile in both whiff and strikeout rate, and in the 88th percentile in fastball velocity. This offseason, Sportrac projects Hoffman will secure a two-year, $12.4 million deal out of free agency, which feels like a bargain and is definitely something the Royals can afford. Bowden named Kansas City as a "best team fit" for Hoffman in his free agency preview on October 31, and it's obvious why — he's a budget-friendly option that would slot into the Royals' bullpen seamlessly.

1. Tanner Scott, LHP When the Miami Marlins made Tanner Scott available at the 2024 trade deadline, he was arguably the top reliever on the market. Very little has changed now that he's a free agent, and there's likely to be no shortage of teams interested in adding him to their bullpen this offseason. Having started his major-league career with the Baltimore Orioles, Scott was traded to the Marlins in April 2022, and it was in Miami that he quickly developed from forgettable reliever to high-leverage bullpen star. Scott's impressive 2023 season — 2.31 ERA in 78 innings — played a significant role in the Marlins' unexpected playoff berth that year, and he went on to sign a 1-year, $5.7 million deal for 2024, his final year of arbitration eligibility. He was traded to the San Diego Padres on July 30, and entered free agency for the first time on October 31. In 72 innings of work split between the Marlins and Padres this season, Scott went 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts. The left-hander received his first All-Star nod for his 2024 performance, and according to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 92nd percentile of MLB pitchers in whiff rate, and in the 91st percentile in fastball velocity. Scott is unquestionably the best left-handed reliever available in free agency this offseason, and he can slot into any position in the bullpen, be it as a closer, set-up man, or any other high-leverage hurler. He and Erceg would be a fierce 1-2 punch at the back of the Royals bullpen. On October 31, Bowden named the Royals as a "best team fit" for Scott, who Sportrac projects to land a four-year, $65.6 million deal this winter. Whether Kansas City is prepared to pony up that much cash remains to be seen, but the team should definitely make sure they're in the conversation.