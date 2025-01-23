Dodgers on verge of stealing most affordable KC Royals free agent target yet

Mere days ago, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named free agent reliever Kirby Yates as a "realistic option" for the Kansas City Royals to target before spring training, commenting on how the veteran could bolster the team's struggling bullpen, which he identified as their "biggest roster hole." Unfortunately, it appears Kansas City missed the boat, with the Los Angeles Dodgers managing to — once again — snap up a top Royals target right under their noses.

On January 21, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers had reached a tentative agreement with Yates, pending a physical. The details of the agreed deal are yet to be announced, but it marks the second time this winter that the Royals have lost out on a potential free agent target to the Dodgers. Los Angeles signed outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a new deal on December 27, and like Yates, he had previously been linked to the Royals.

Considering the Royals' cautious attitude and payroll constraints this winter, it's hardly surprising that the Dodgers — who have been extremely aggressive in their signings and seemingly have an endless supply of cash — would be more successful in securing top talent in free agency. Still, Yates signing with Los Angeles means Kansas City will need to look elsewhere for bullpen support, and the list of available options is shrinking.

KC Royals are still without bullpen support

Despite being relatively active, the Royals have played it safe this offseason. They re-signed pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, and traded starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer, but all other moves have been minor league deals that could potentially become more with the right development.

The Royals' bullpen is yet to be touched, despite ranking a disappointing 20th in MLB last season with a combined 4.13 ERA. Their 1.33 WHIP placed them even lower in the rankings at 23rd, and they were dead last in strikeouts at 463. With less than a month until players report to spring training, Yates was by far the most affordable reliever left on the market — and arguably the best fit left for the Royals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who already have folks screaming about their payroll, have reached a tentative agreement with free-agent closer Kirby Yates, pending a physical. The deal comes on the heels of signing Tanner Scott to a 4-year, $72 million contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 21, 2025

In 2024 with the Texas Rangers, Yates went 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 33 saves, and 85 strikeouts in 61 innings of work, marking career-best stats in both ERA and WHIP, and ranking in the 98th percentile of all qualified pitchers in strikeout rate. Going into his 11th season in the majors, Yates would have created a formidable 1-2 punch at the back of the Royals' bullpen alongside closer Lucas Erceg — and with Spotrac projecting he'll sign a one-year, $6 million contract, he would have been extremely budget-friendly.

But now, Kansas City needs to look elsewhere for bullpen support — and options are dwindling.

Should the Royals look to free agency, Carlos Estévez is arguably the best reliever left on the market, with The Athletic ranking him 28th on their list of the top 40 free agents of the 2024-25 offseason. If KC is more interested in the trade market, the St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley is reportedly available, though he won't come cheap, and the Royals likely won't be open to putting together that sort of trade package.

At this point, it's highly likely the Royals will go into 2025 without making any further additions to their roster, including the bullpen. They may make a push at the trade deadline to acquire reinforcements, but when it comes to bolstering the relief corps this winter, that ship has likely sailed.