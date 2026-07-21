Prime Royals trade asset's hot streak couldn't come at better time with deadline looming

The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away which means the Kansas City Royals are likely gearing up to sell a few names. The caliber of names on the move remains to be seen as there's some uncertainty whether some of their bigger trade assets will be moved this summer in Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. However, there are several names that are no-brainers for the Royals to move off, more so names on expiring deals like Lane Thomas.

While platoon-style or depth names like these won't always bring in the greatest returns, Thomas could be flipping the script and becoming more a desirable trade asset at the perfect time. With the Aug. 3 deadline less than two weeks away, Thomas has been on a sensational hot streak and looks more like a quality outfield option for contenders.

Since June 28, Thomas is slashing .333/.389/.652 with a four homers and 12 RBI. His 1.040 OPS ranks ninth among qualified MLB hitters in this span and his 183 wRC+ is tied for 10th best.

This means that the bat was brought in to be purely a depth piece this winter is suddenly looking more and more like a potential lineup regular, which for a contending trade suitor could make all the difference in the world. He's now slashing a respectable .244/.343/.419 with a 12.6% walk rate, 112 wRC+ and 1.2 fWAR.

Lane Thomas is playing at a fantastic level at the absolute perfect time. — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) July 18, 2026

And it's not as if performances like these are out of the blue for the 30-year-old. He was a near-average hitter in 2022 with the Washington Nationals and 2024 split between the Nationals and the Cleveland Guardians with a 98 and 99 wRC+, respectively. Then in 2023, Thomas had his career year where he posted a 20/20 season and drove in 86 to the tune of a 109 wRC+.

Royals outfield could survive without Lane Thomas should he be traded at deadline

Now, given how up and down this Royals offense has been in their woeful 2026 campaign, expiring contract aside, losing a name like Thomas on paper could be a recipe for an even harder watch down the stretch. It's a wise deal to make, but the on-field product could suffer.

That being said, even if the focus is shifting to the 2027 season, the outfield still has numerous bright spots. Jac Caglianone has seen the injury and underperformance to names like Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez and adopted the second-best hitter role in the Royals' lineup behind Bobby Witt Jr. Then, there's the likes of Isaac Collins who's rebounded to a 158 wRC+ in the month of July and Kyle Isbel could soon be returning from his long-term plantar fascia injury.

There are always plenty of teams searching for an outfield bat at the deadline. And for some who on his best day can challenge for a middle-of-the-order spot in the lineup, his prospects are only more intriguing. His ability to hit lefties, with a career .848 OPS and 132 wRC+ against them, is always an asset that's hard to over look too when splits mean that much more down the stretch.

He's been traded at the deadline before, so perhaps now's the time it happens again. And if he keeps playing like this, the line of trade suitors for the Royals' front office should only continue to grow.