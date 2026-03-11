Royals connections at center of Italy's shocking World Baseball Classic win over USA

Many Kansas City Royals fans were already set to have their eyes glued to the World Baseball Classic matchup between the United States and Italy on Tuesday, but they witnessed a spectacle that likely many didn't expect.

Going into this game, the American team was viewed as one of the favorites with a stacked roster led by the likes of Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and of course Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

While Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone were also featured in this matchup, the overwhelming narrative was likely that Witt and United States would ultimately prevail in their quest for World Baseball Classic redemption, baseball isn't played out in pregame narratives.

In fact, it was the Kansas City connection of Caglianone and former Royals starter Michael Lorenzen who stole the show in the Italians' shocking triumph over arguably the tournament favorites in the Americans

Royals Jac Caglianone's power was the difference in Italy's win over USA

The direct link to the 2026 Royals, who probably the most viewed highlight on Tuesday night, ended up being the difference in this matchup. This of course was Caglianone.

Known for his electrifying power when he blitzed his way through the minor leagues in just a matter of months last season, Caglianone showed that brute power that Royals fans have been clamoring for after an underwhelming debut campaign last year.

With Italy already up 3-0 in the top of the fourth, Cags unloaded on a 2-2 offering from lefty Ryan Yarbrough for a two-run homer, which in in the eventual 8-6 final made all the difference.

Not only was his display of power on the world stage a promising sign for the Royals in general, the fact he did this in an unfavorable lefty-lefty matchup is an especially great sight.

In their early offseason plans, GM J.J. Picollo mentioned that they were eyeing a right-handed platoon partner for Caglianone in order to protect him from lefties as he develops. Hence why Lane Thomas and switch-hitter Isaac Collins came through the door.

Now, one towering shot against a southpaw doesn't mean Caglianone's splits issues are suddenly cured, but it's at least momentum to build off of, especially paired with a strong spring training before leaving for the WBC.

Former Royals starter Michael Lorenzen spins a gem in Italy's victory

He may longer be in Kansas City, after inking a deal with the Colorado Rockies this winter, the Royals faithful are certainly familiar with the work of Michael Lorenzen.

And it was the veteran right-hander who got the ball for the Italians on Tuesday and shut down this daunting U.S. lineup.

A lights-out showing from Team Italy's Michael Lorenzen 🇮🇹#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/yiJDoTtF0e — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2026

In 4.2 innings of work, Lorenzen was credited with the win after allowing no runs on just two hits and walking only one, picking up a few Ks in the process.

Thanks to this Royals connection, things have gotten rather interesting in Pool B play, as the Italians against all odds now control their fate entering their fourth and final round-robin game against Mexico tonight.

The pool favorites in the United States on the other hand, who's group stage is over, now need Italy to win again or if Mexico wins, they do so by scoring scores 5+ runs.