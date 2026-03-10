Royals Bobby Witt Jr.'s sensational WBC defense only proves he's best defender in MLB

Kansas City Royals fans are well aware of the superstar they have in Bobby Witt Jr. He's only a year removed from having the one of the best seasons, especially as a shortstop, in MLB history, finishing runner-up in 2024 AL MVP voting.

Then, in a "down" year in 2025, he still managed to find himself back in MVP consideration, controversially finishing just outside the finalists spots in fourth.

As great as the bat may be, Witt's a true five-tool player at the end of the day. And his defense might be just as good (if not better than) his offense.

While Witt's greatness with the glove is firmly known amongst the Royals faithful, the baseball world as a whole caught a glimpse of Witt's defense wizardry after he flashed the leather in spectacular fashion not once but twice in the United States' World Baseball Classic showdown against Mexico on Monday night.

Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. may've just solidified he's baseball's best defender on the world stage

If you told Royals fans after Witt's rookie season that he'd be in the conversation as one of the league's greatest defenders, they'd probably call you crazy.

He split time between shortstop and third base that year (2022). At short, he posted -18 DRS, -9 OAA and -6 FRV. And at third he was not much better, sporting a -4 DRS, -2 OAA and -2 FRV.

Almost immediately though, things changed dramatically when he switched to Kansas City's full-time shortstop role in 2023 and that culminated into his career year with the glove this past season.

Witt would capture both AL Gold Glove honors at shortstop and he took home his first AL Platinum Glove Award. This came off the back of a season where he led all MLB defenders, regardless of position, in OAA at 24, was top five in FRV with a mark of 20 and also posted an above-average 3 DRS.

And last night that defense was on full display. First, it was Mexico's catcher, Blue Jays All-Star Alejandro Kirk, who fell victim to Witt's sorcery in the top of the fourth.

He'd hit one deep into the hole between third and short, where Witt would sprawl out for a diving snag, get to his knees and fire the ball across the diamond to Bryce Harper at first to get Kirk pretty comfortably.

Then, in the fifth inning, second baseman Nick Gonzales of the Pittsburgh Pirates grounded one to a similar spot. Like clockwork, Witt dove, snagged it, got to his feet and fired it onto a sprawling Harper who'd hold on to the first base bag for the out.

Now, to dub Witt as the best defender in baseball is a steep title. After all, it can get tricky comparing between positions considering how different they can each be from one another.

However, the consensus is that positions like shortstop and center field are premium positions, so the fact that Witt can make tricky plays like these look effortless and also manage to rank amongst the best defenders, premium position aside, in certain statistical categories is truly remarkable and makes his case a whole lot easier to make.

This likely won't be the last time we hear about Witt's defense in 2026, perhaps maybe in the World Baseball Classic at that matter.

The Royals faithful have to be ecstatic to see that Witt's glove looks in mid-season form and it's only the middle of March.