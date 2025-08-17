The Royals might have the next Paul Skenes in their farm system right now

While young fireballers like Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski are taking Major League Baseball by storm, it's starting to look like the Kansas City Royals have one of their own, very young, big-armed hurlers working his way through the minor leagues. Kendry Chourio continues to mow opponents down and impress despite his very young age.

Chourio, who won't celebrate his 18th birthday until October, saw his season start with the Royals DSL league and, after a rough beginning, has found his groove over the last few months.

At the beginning of July, the young pheom was moved to the club's Rookie League team and then quickly promoted to Low-A ball.

Kendry Chourio’s perfect five frames put the Kansas City Royals on notice at Low-A

Now with the Columbia Fireflies, the Kansas City Royals' phenom has shown his real talent. While he did have one rough outing where he allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings on August 8, he bounced back quite nicely. In fact, he was quite dominant in his last start.

On August 14, Chourio had the best start of his young professional career. In 5.0 innings pitched, he not only didn't allow a run, but he didn't allow a baserunner while striking out four Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Through three starts with the Fireflies, the young phenom's numbers don't look great overall (1-2 with a 4.97 ERA), but it's worth pointing out that six of those runs came in one start. He also has 11 strikeouts in just 12.0 IP.

At such a young age, it'll be awhile yet until Chourio graces the Royals with his presence at the major league level. However, it's never too early to dream on the type of pitcher he could eventually grow into.

With the minor league season coming to a close soon, Chourio will get a few more starts at the Low-A level and could see the Kansas City Royals move him on up when the 2026 season begins.