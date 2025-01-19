Predicting which KC Royals international signees will break into the Top 30 prospects

Kansas City Royals fans may still be holding out hope for more major-league roster reinforcements, but on Friday, it was 22 international free agents who stole the spotlight. The Royals announced their full list of signees to close out the week, featuring a mix of highly touted top-50 prospects and a group that Baseball America has praised as one of the league’s best international signing classes.

“[Royals Director, International Scouting] Daniel Guerrero and his team did an outstanding job of identifying these players and signing them to their first professional contracts," Royals Sr. Vice President, Major League & International Operations/Assistant General Manager, Rene Francisco, said via press release. "We look forward to watching them all grow together as both men and baseball players as they pursue their dreams of becoming major leaguers.”

KC Royals continue leaning into the international pipeline with strong 2025 class

For most baseball fans, the international signing period tends to pass quietly — and for good reason. Even the most elite prospects take years to develop before they’re ready for the major leagues. Many of these newly signed Royals will spend two or three seasons honing their skills before even reaching Arizona, and from there, it’s still a long road to Kansas City or Omaha. Player development is a marathon, not a sprint, particularly for young international signees.

For those who don’t follow the minutiae of minor league box scores or Instagram highlights from games abroad, this might be one of the last times these names appear on their radar. But as development unfolds, which of these players could emerge as future top prospects?

The Royals’ current MLB Pipeline top 30 prospect rankings already include eight players who began their journeys as international free agents. Among them is shortstop Yandel Ricardo, the headliner of Kansas City’s 2024 international class, who now ranks eighth on the team’s prospect list. Other players like catcher Ramón Ramírez and outfielder Asbel González also had impressive 2024 seasons, making them strong candidates to rise on evaluators’ boards.

Kansas City’s recent history with international signees has been mixed, but the 2025 class offers fresh optimism. Among the newest Royals prospects, three names stand out as potential top-30 entrants heading into the 2025 season.

Warren Calcaño, SS

Warren Calcaño — a switch-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic — is the top dog of the Royals’ 2025 international signing class. Scouts rave about his plus hands, smooth footwork, and exceptional instincts, projecting him to stick at shortstop in the long term. His strong arm is another tool that could help smooth over a positional transition if needed, but otherwise rounds out a great fielding shortstop. Offensively, Calcaño showcases impressive bat-to-ball skills with a line-drive approach and ability to spray the ball to all fields. While his power isn't jumping off the screen yet, his frame gives room for growth in that area.

At just 17 years old, Calcaño’s combination of defensive polish and offensive promise makes him a high-ceiling talent with a strong foundation to build upon in Kansas City’s farm system.

Predicted rank in Top 30 Prospects: 15-20

Ramcell Medina, SS

Another infielder from the Dominican Republic, Ramcell Medina showcased a polished offensive approach paired with defensive versatility this past year. The right-handed batter's ability to produce line-drive contact against advanced competition distinguishes him from his peers. Set to play the 2025 season at 18 years old, he has the potential to advance quickly to stateside ball.

Defensively, Medina possesses the reactions, reliable glove, and strong arm to handle shortstop duties at present. However, his footwork and throwing motion hint at a future move to third base, where his skill set could excel. His speed is also a promising asset, clocking a 60-yard dash in the 6.7-6.8 range. Ultimately, Medina’s hit tool is his standout attribute, and his ability to capitalize on the momentum generated this past fall will determine his ascent through the Royals' system.

Predicted rank in Top 30 Prospects: 20-30

Kendry Chourio, RHP

One of the more underrated Royals signees, Kendry Chourio has been touted as "one of the top pitchers for 2025" by Baseball America. Operating from a near-overhead arm slot, the right-hander's fastball already touches 96 mph, overwhelming hitters with its raw velocity while showing impressive command along the edges of the strike zone. His tight curveball complements the fastball well, generating plenty of whiffs due to its deceptive similarity in release. While his changeup remains a work in progress, it’s rare for a prospect at this stage to feature a fully developed three-pitch mix.

On the mound, Chourio displays advanced maturity, though proving his durability will be key to solidifying his role as a starter. For now, his electric stuff offers plenty of intrigue, giving prospect evaluators ample reason to envision the upside in his development.

Predicted range: 20-30