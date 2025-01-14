KC Royals set to sign 3 of MLB Pipeline's top international free agents

As the MLB international signing period approaches, the 2025 class is set to deliver another wave of promising talent. Headlined by Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, the signing period has created significant buzz as teams favored to land Sasaki grapple with reallocating their international bonus pools. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Royals are not in the Sasaki sweepstakes. Instead, they’ve set their sights on a trio of exciting international prospects, all of whom rank highly on MLB Pipeline’s evaluations.

Baseball America, one of baseball's scouting institutions, recently released its top 100 bonus board, projecting the players expected to receive the highest bonuses this signing period. While the Royals' targets appear lower on that list in terms of monetary rankings, MLB Pipeline has placed all three among the top 50 players available, showcasing the quality of the Royals’ choices.

Name Position Country BA Bonus Rank MLB Pipeline Rank Warren Calcaño SS Dominican Republic 7th 38th Ramcell Medina SS Dominican Republic 47th 49th Moises Marchan C Venezuela 58th 31st

Warren Calcaño could be KC Royals gem of the 2025 international signing period

Warren Calcaño, a switch-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic, stands out as the Royals’ top target. At 6-foot-2, his wiry, athletic frame combines with exceptional defensive skills, including plus hands, nimble footwork, and advanced instincts. Scouts project him as a natural at shortstop, with a strong arm that could become even more formidable as he adds strength.

Offensively, Calcaño’s bat-to-ball skills shine from both sides of the plate, though his power remains a work in progress. His line-drive approach and ability to use the entire field provide a solid foundation for future development. With time and physical growth, he could emerge as a reliable hitter with above-average power. At just 17 years old, Calcaño offers a tantalizing blend of defensive prowess and offensive potential that makes him a dynamic addition to Kansas City’s system.

Ramcell Medina, another Dominican shortstop, brings a polished offensive approach and promising defensive versatility. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Medina’s frame is built for continued growth. His bat-to-ball skills and consistent ability to produce line-drive contact against advanced competition set him apart. Currently, his power is mostly to his pull side, but his physical development hints at the potential for greater power output in the future.

Defensively, Medina has improved his actions and footwork, increasing his chances of remaining at shortstop. His strong arm and athletic range also position him as a candidate for third base if necessary, while his speed adds value both on the basepaths and in the field. Medina’s combination of offensive maturity and defensive potential makes him one to watch in the Royals’ farm system.

Venezuelan catcher Moises Marchán offers a rare blend of athleticism and well-rounded tools behind the plate. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Marchán is highly athletic for a catcher, boasting a plus arm and exceptional catch-and-throw skills. His defensive instincts, energy, and ability to control the running game already make him a standout. Remarkably, Marchán’s 6.4-second 60-yard dash time adds a unique dimension, giving him an uncommon level of speed for his position.

Offensively, Marchán’s right-handed swing is both efficient and projectable. He demonstrates good bat-to-ball skills and the potential for 15-20 home run power as he continues to develop physically. His performance in game settings has been consistent, and at just 17 years old, Marchán has the potential to become a cornerstone for Kansas City’s future.

Kansas City’s activity in the international market has steadily increased in recent years, with several former international signings now appearing in the organization’s Top 30 prospects. While the Royals have historically lagged behind in developing international talent, their strategy appears to be shifting. Signing Calcaño, Medina, and Marchán would represent a strong showing in this year’s international signing period, providing the franchise with a trio of exciting, high-upside players to nurture.