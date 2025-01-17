KC Royals announce full slate of international free agent signings

Players report to spring training camps in less than a month, but that isn't the only thing teams have to focus on at the moment. The international signing period opened on January 15, signifying what is often the first step towards Major League Baseball for talented players across the world, and on January 17, the Kansas City Royals announced they've agreed to terms with 22 international free agents — including 3 players from MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects list.

“We are excited to welcome such a diverse and talented group of players into our organization,” Rene Francisco, the Royals Sr. Vice President, Major League & International Operations/Assistant General Manager, told MLB.com. "Daniel Guerrero (Royals Director, International Scouting) and his team did an outstanding job of identifying these players and signing them to their first professional contracts. We look forward to watching them all grow together as both men and baseball players as they pursue their dreams of becoming Major Leaguers.”

KC Royals sign 22 international free agents

Each year, teams are able to sign players from foreign countries during the international signing period, which runs from January 15 to December 15. Most signings happen in the first few days after the period opens, as can be seen by the Royals confirming their slew of free agent deals on January 17.

The Royals have signed nine pitchers, six infielders, four catchers, and three outfielders to total 22 new additions to the organization. Among the 22 international signings are three players who ranked in MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects list — Moises Marchán (No. 31), Warren Calcaño (No. 38), and Ramcell Medina (No. 49).

Marchán is the 17-year-old cousin of catcher Rafael Marchán, who made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The Venezuelan catcher has been praised for his broad skill set, per his MLB.com scouting report, and is ranked No. 31 on the Top 50 International Prospects list.

"It’s not often that catchers get popped with the “five-tool” label, but Marchán has already been clocked at 6.4 seconds on his 60-yard dash times, and his throwing arm is still regarded as his primary standout tool. He’s shown an ability to steal bases in game action and will be considered a long-term, surefire backstop as he joins the pro ball ranks."

Calcaño — also 17 years old — is a switch-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic, ranked No. 38 on the Top 50 International Prospects list. Rather than favoring one side like many switch-hitters, Calcaño is balanced in his in his right- and left-handed production, according to his scouting report, and "displays plus hands and a plus throwing arm, which will give him a runway for his bat to catch up."

Medina is also a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, and is ranked No. 49 on the list of the Top 50 International Prospects. The right-handed 17-year-old has been playing with professional teams in his home country since he was 15, and "couples solid actions and footwork with a plus arm," according to his scouting report.

Below is the full list of international prospects joining the Royals organization.