Thursday's exciting pregame scene should thrill KC Royals fans

Optimism is suddenly a thing again around the KC Royals.

Their bullpen, a season-long sore spot, has shaken off — at least for now — its maddening inconsistency and become a down-the-stretch strength. Bobby Witt Jr. appears to no longer be in the surprising slump that began in late August. The club has beaten Washington twice in a row after losing seven straight games, including an entire homestand. And the Kansas City offense is warming up.

But there's more.

Sidelined and on the Injured List since Aug. 30 after fracturing a finger his right thumb in a game at Houston the night before, Pasquantino was on the Nationals Park field before this afternoon's series finale with Washington.

And he was hitting. Per MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers, the Royals' first baseman took several swings against a pitching machine; Bally Sports Kansas City had this view of the action:

We've never been so excited for a Pasquatch sighting! #Royals pic.twitter.com/5XBzx8WmUQ — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 26, 2024

Vinnie Pasquantino hitting has to be a good sign for the KC Royals

Seeing their slugging first sacker at the plate, even in a non-game situation, can't be anything but good news for Kansas City. Because the Royals wouldn't allow such a thing if their medical and training staff deemed him batting inadvisable, Thursday's development surely signals he's making significant progress.

And that shouldn't surprise anyone after Pasquantino said a few days after suffering the injury that he didn't believe it would end his season. Now, it turns out that his view of the matter may well prove to be accurate.

Still, it's hard to believe he'll be back for this weekend's regular season-ending three-game series at Atlanta. With the Royals' magic number for clinching a playoff spot down to 3 heading into this afternoon's game, the club and Pasquantino might be better-suited delaying his return, assuming he's ready for it, until the MLB Playoffs begin early next week. That's when restoring his 97 RBI, 19-homer, 107 wRC+, and 111 OPS+ numbers to KC's lineup could help the most.

Regardless of when he returns, though, Pasquantino swinging a bat is a welcome sight.

