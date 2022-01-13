

UPDATE: Well after this story published, the KC Royals announced that Vinnie Pasquantino's injury has been diagnosed as a broken thumb and he could be out for several weeks. The team has not yet announced a diagnosis for Lucas Erceg's injury.

The KC Royals began Thursday night in Houston at the center of the American League playoff race. They held the second Wild Card spot, led Minnesota for the third, and trailed first-place Cleveland by only a game in the AL Central.

But after the debacle that was the bottom of the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park, dark clouds suddenly hover over the Royals ... and possibly their season. Whether those clouds dissipate soon or not at all could have much to do with whether Kansas City's postseason hopes can survive.

Here's what happened after Kyle Isbel's clutch two-out, bases-loaded double in the seventh gave the Royals a 3-2 lead,

Potential disaster struck the KC Royals late in Thursday's game

Successfully protecting Kansas City's new lead, Kris Bubic held the Astros scoreless in their half of the frame, and top Royal reliever Lucas Erceg, attempting to bounce back after taking the loss in Wednesday's series sweep-wrecking loss to Cleveland, took over in the eighth. Erceg walked Jose Altuve to begin the frame and, after Yordan Alvarez flew out, Erceg gave up a single to Victor Caratini.

Then, in little more than an instant, everything unraveled.

A sharp grounder off Yainer Diaz's bat struck Erceg, who bare-handed the ball and rifled an errant throw to first that might have been better directed to second. Diaz collided with KC first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's glove hand; Pasquantino immediately grabbed that right hand and dropped to his knees in obvious pain. Altuve scored the tying run on Erceg's error.

The concern on Royal faces, especially manager Matt Quatraro's, was clear as Pasquantino, his right hand motionless, quickly left the field.

Unfortunately, Erceg also left the game without delay with what appeared to be a hand injury of his own.

Losing Pasquantino and Erceg, or even just one of those two vital Royals, could be devastating. Erceg has become the cream of Kansas City's bullpen crop since coming over from Oakland at the trade deadline, and Pasquantino has driven in 97 runs and homered 19 times, a level of production Kansas City can't afford to lose.

The Royals collapsed after Vinnie Pasquantino and Lucas Erceg left

What happened as soon as the two Royal stars departed compounded the distress of the evening. With Salvador Perez switching from catching to first base and Freddy Fermin taking over behind the plate, John Schreiber replaced Erceg and intentionally walked Ben Gamel. Jeremy Peńa grounded into a force-out, leaving the bases still loaded for Zach Dezezno, who walked to force in the lead run.

Moments later, Maricio Dubón singled to left; two runs scored to give Houston a 6-3 lead that held up when the Royals went down in order in the ninth.

What happens now remains to be seen — as of this late Thursday night writing, nothing about the conditions of Pasquantino and Erceg had been released by the Royals, probably because the club didn't yet know anything definitive. What was known, however, is that both players were undergoing tests.

We will update this story as more details become available.

The Royals and Astros resume their four-game series Friday at 7:10 p.m. CDT.

More KC Royals content from Kings of Kauffman